The Mexican team got its ticket to the 2022 Qatar World Cup by overwhelmingly beating its counterpart from El Salvador by a score of 2-0.
The goals were the work of Uriel Antuna and Raúl Alonso Jiménez, respectively. This is how El Tri will be in the World Cup where they will seek to reach the long-awaited fifth game.
Here are the successes and errors of coach Gerardo Martino’s pupils.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
One of the most outstanding players of the Tricolor was Uriel Antuna. The ‘Brujo’ took advantage of his speed to create deep plays and cause danger to the rival team.
On repeated occasions he was seen dribbling, getting rid of rivals and sending poisonous crosses inside the area. The cherry on the cake fell at minute 16 ‘, when he took advantage of a rebound to shoot and open the scoring.
Thanks to his good level of play, he is expected to be one of the immovable for the World Cup in Qatar.
Again the Mexican side Jorge Sanchez He was once again that important player who makes a difference on the pitch.
After having gone unnoticed in the match against Honduras, now he made himself felt and repeatedly faced and took rivals for speed, to send services.
He will be another essential in the World Cup.
Finally, the Mexican striker Raul Alonso Jimenez he was reunited with the goal. After being with wet gunpowder, the Wolverhampton striker was the one who charged from the eleven steps, with the quality that is already known with an excellent shot to beat goalkeeper Mario González and thus make it 2-0.
One of the players who has been consolidating in recent games is the defender Cesar Montes.
Once again the ‘Puppy’ made it clear that he has the necessary maturity to be the undisputed starter in the World Cup.
He is strong and with good technique in the lower sector of the field. He won all the heads up that came his way and didn’t let the ‘La Selecta’ players do anything.
Although it is true that he scored the second goal of the night from the penalty spot, at 49′ he was presented with one of the clearest goals after a precise center by Uriel Antuna, however, the native of Tepeji del Río could not define to get the second of the night.
#hits #error #Mexico #victory #Salvador
Leave a Reply