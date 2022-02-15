These are the four successes and the error of PSG in the victory against Real Madrid in this clash of the round of 16 of the Champions League.
SUCCESSES
The Parisian team has had total control of the ball, causing Real Madrid to be removed from the game and not have a leading role. This has also served PSG to defend with the ball.
Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes have put on a great game, they have managed to reach the baseline without complications, making life impossible for the sides of the merengue team. Most of the Parisian attacks have come from the wings.
Although it was not the general tone of the match, Real Madrid had possessions in the rival field. Paris Saint Germain hasn’t backed down from that and has shown defensive solidity. Making the meringue set throw zero times between the three sticks.
The Italian midfielder for Paris Saint Germain has been a real headache for the rival team. All the plays went through Marco, coming into contact with the ball 123 times. The Italian has given a recital in midfield, controlling the times to perfection.
ERROR
As much as PSG have put together a great game, in the end, football is about putting the ball in the back of the net. Although the Parisian team has taken the victory, it has needed 21 chances to generate a single goal.
#hits #mistake #PSG #victory #Real #Madrid
