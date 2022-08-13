This new FC Barcelona debuted today in LaLiga 2022/23 against Rayo Vallecano. Xavi Hernández’s team played at 9:00 p.m. at the Spotify Camp Nou, welcoming their fans to this new edition of the highest category of Spanish football.
The French winger has been a real headache for the defense of Rayo Vallecano. The player has been the most electric today.
FC Barcelona has managed to far surpass Rayo in terms of possession. The Madrid team had a very short ball when they had it, while Barça was the owner of the game.
Together with Dembélé, the Brazilian extreme has been of the best players in the day of today of the FC Barcelona. Today, the two extremes of the FC Barcelona have stood out on the rest.
The German goalkeeper has had little work today, but the times he has had to intervene have been key to keeping the score level. He has made some great saves today.
Although Barça has been superior to Rayo Vallecano and has reached the rival goal on more occasions, they have not managed to achieve alternation on the scoreboard.
