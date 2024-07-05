Being in contact with nature is a great way to recharge your batteries during the holidays. And for that, California is the ideal place, as its hiking trails, full of amazing and diverse landscapes, They invite tourists to go for walks, disconnect from their routine and enjoy unique experiences.

From north to south, California offers different types of trails to choose from based on the type of landscape that the tourist most enjoys. These nature routes vary in distance and intensity, as they can range from Short paths along the beach coasts for those who love to see the sea up to about more extensive in the middle of the mountains for those who are a little more trained.

Located in different geographical points of this state, below are the best hiking routes that tourists can enjoy. hikers love to visit.

The best hiking trails in California

Tuolumne Groves, Yosemite

By taking this hike you will not only see a unique combination of mountain ranges, historic forest, and flat grasslands. You will also experience an unparalleled moment observe the Sequoias, the largest trees in the world. Yosemite National Park in California, east of San Francisco, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers this unmissable opportunity to record these trees of more than 106 meters high.

The hike through the Tuolumne Giant Sequoia Grove is approximately 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) round tripbut of pure splendor. Guides can be hired or small group tours can be joined. It is important to check the availability of park tickets before attending.

The national park is an option you can’t miss when visiting California Photo:Google Maps Share

Pinnacles National Park

Located in central California, this is the newest national park on the state’s central coast and offers hiking trails for families and adventurers. Especially if you are travelling with children, it is more advisable to choose from the 9 easy trail options, while for the more sporty there are routes with up to 1,600 metres of gradient.

The landscape of dazzling peaks, rocks, caves and cliffs is evidence of the ancient volcanic activity of the place. It is ideal for climbing enthusiasts.

Paso Robles in Wine Country

The experience on the trails in the Paso Robles Wine Country in central California is a completely different one as it invites you to walk through vineyards surrounded by hills.

Here you can gain knowledge of the sustainable practices of the vineyards and you can also visit the wine cellars to enjoy its outstanding wine, particularly from the renowned CASS Winery.

Huntington Beach

For those who love beaches and the sea, the city Huntington Beachin Orange County, Southern California, offers beautiful coastal walks with unmissable sunsets.

Meanwhile, its ecological reserve Ecological Reserve Small Bag They have various trails that cross wetlands and connect tourists with the fauna and flora, in a place that is home to more than 200 species of birds and marine life.