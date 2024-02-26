Many people who have the desire to live and work in the United States They have the idea that their best option is to arrive in the territory illegally and once there surrender to the Border Patrol to request asylum status. The reality is that, in addition to being outside the law, that is not the most reliable option to achieve that purpose. The authorities recommend follow the ordered paths, which, in some cases, implies carrying out the procedure online if certain requirements are met.

Information from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) indicates that currently The ability to file a Form I-589, Application for Asylum and Withholding of Removal, online is only available to certain types of immigrants. Thus, affirmative asylum seekers in the following cases can complete their process online:

Those migrants who are carrying out proceedings before an immigration court or before the Board of Immigration Appeals. Unaccompanied minors who are in removal proceedings. Those who are among the categories of applicants who must submit their application by postal mail to the Asylum Verification Center, as indicated in the special instructions section on the Uscis website. Who have already filed a form I-589 and are still awaiting a response from Uscis.

It should be noted that in all cases It is necessary to request asylum, or asylum defense, through Uscis within a period of one year from the date of your arrival in the United States.

Thousands of people are waiting for a response to their asylum request.

How to apply for asylum status in the United States

Asylum is an option available only to people who are already within the territory of the United States. but it is important to clarify that it applies only to immigrants who enter the territory legally.

Likewise, the USCIS points out that To obtain asylum status, the interested party must demonstrate that they fear returning to their country of origin for fear of persecution. due to their race, religion, nationality, association with a social group or political ideology.

Depending on the situation, this process can take years.. In addition, it is necessary to meet a series of requirements and answer various questions before this immigration status is approved by the authorities.