The Chivas team continues in the fight to advance to the Clausura 2023 semifinal. The activity for the team led by coach Veljko Paunovic is not over yet and possible reinforcements for the next semester are already beginning to sound.
One of the main areas to reinforce is the goal, which is currently covered by goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez. However, the ‘Wacho’ does not finish convincing and the rojiblanca board would already be looking for a substitute.
Here we present you who are the 4 archers that rotate in the orbit of the chiverío.
the mexican goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez He ended his employment relationship with the Rayos del Necaxa and is one of the main candidates to reach the Guadalajara team.
The goal is 32 years old, and would arrive as a free agent.
the archer sebastian jury It is erased in the Cruz Azul team. Although it is true that there is the possibility of being able to return to ownership, journalist John Sutcliffe, from ESPN, reports that Chivas has him on his radar.
And since we are on the subject of Cruz Azul, their first goalkeeper, Jose de Jesus Coronabecomes another of the options to defend the three clubs from Guadalajara.
The goalkeeper would have a half-year contract with Chivas to end his soccer career.
The biggest bet and the ‘A’ plan that the high command of the Sacred Flock have is Carlos Acevedo.
Although it is true that the goal is not living a good moment, no one doubts his abilities at the gate.
Although the negotiations with Santos would not be easy, given that the goalkeeper has a valid contract until 2027, in addition to the value of his letter that is around 5 million dollars.
