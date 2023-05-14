The goal is 32 years old, and would arrive as a free agent.

The goalkeeper would have a half-year contract with Chivas to end his soccer career.

Although it is true that the goal is not living a good moment, no one doubts his abilities at the gate.

Although the negotiations with Santos would not be easy, given that the goalkeeper has a valid contract until 2027, in addition to the value of his letter that is around 5 million dollars.