Real Madrid is a team that lives in constant renewal, in the blink of an eye, the club from the capital of Spain has released footballers who wrote their names within the club with gold letters, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Keylor Navas, Casemiro, Sergio Ramos among others. In its place, the team signs youth soccer players with a lot of projection that they hope will weigh within the institution over time, as Vinicius, Militao and more are doing today.
This being the case, the white team and its scouts are constantly monitoring the world talent that stands out in other teams and that is why it has a group of scouts following different players during Qatar, one of them already known to all, Jude Bellingham, the another 3, youngsters who already look like figures and chances of reaching the white house will grow or diminish after playing Qatar 2022.
The three white targets are Alphoso Davies, the club’s favorite option to take Ferland Mendy’s place if the Frenchman leaves in the summer. Diogo Dalot, the Champions League champions are looking for a right-back and the Lusitanian will be closely watched to see if it is prudent to make an offer or focus their attention on other goals. Finally Bykayo Saka, the English jewel from Arsenal who makes a difference in the Premier League and who has had a spectacular World Cup debut. The young Englishman will finish his contract in the summer and will be one of the most attractive free agents in the world.
