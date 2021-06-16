Between game losses and indiscipline, in America they have been forced to carry out a cleanup of their squad with the passing of the days after the close of last season, names such as Giovani dos Santos, Sergio Días among others, have already They have been formalized as definitive casualties from the Coapa nest club and there are some other footballers whose departure is yet to be finalized.
However, in America it also has four exceptional cases of footballers that are transferable, although, the conditions of the club, as well as their financial interests, as well as the sporting goals of these 4 players could only accommodate them within the European market, at least for the next season that starts in July.
With a view to cementing their sporting growth, Federico Viñas, Sebastián Córdova and Richard Sánchez will only leave América to make the leap in quality to football on the old continent. The specific case of Roger Martínez, goes through a purely financial issue, not even the most powerful teams in the continent can pay what America requests for the Colombian striker, therefore, only a good offer from Europe will drive away the controversial ‘9’ of the club’s eagles for the second half of 2021.
