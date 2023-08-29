As has become a custom within the club, Barcelona will be very active about the market closing. The club led by Xavi Hernández hopes to close the signing of Joao Cancelo in the following hours and as we told you in 90 minutes, there is an active life for Joao Felix. This yes, in case that the movement concretises will be the last day of the market and will depend on the exits or financial levers that can activate the culés.
At this moment the blaugrana have more options to specify departures than arrivals to the team, this is due to the fact that several players are not satisfied with the role they have with Xavi in command. That is why they are considering a future outside the team. That being the case, there are 4 names that will resolve their situation in a hurry at the close of the market, the names are Lenglet, Abde, Marcos Alonso and Eric García.
Lenglet is more than out, it only remains to define which club he is leaving on loan or sold, his options are Sevilla, Betis and Tottenham. In the case of Abde, the Moroccan has requested his departure this Tuesday after not having minutes before Villarreal, the fifth winger behind Yamal, Raphinha, Ferran and Ansu is known, he wants to leave. Marcos Alonso for his part, has an offer from Manchester United and values it very seriously. Lastly, Eric has a loan offer from Girona, of all of them, Eric is the one with the least chance of leaving by choice.
#exits #Barcelona #meditates #closure #market
