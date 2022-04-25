“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” is the most recent film of the magical world of “Harry Potter” created by JK Rowling. The franchise of the famous magician had eight films based on seven books. Although an eighth book entitled “Harry Potter and the cursed child” has not yet been officially adapted for the big screen by Warne Bros. Pictures, there are 4 good quality feature films made by ‘potterheads’ where we can see more about the story.

It should be noted that the 4 films that we will mention are not yet considered official but were licensed for distribution by Warner Bros. Pictures, provided no profit was made from them.

YOU CAN SEE: Doctor Strange vs. Dumbledore: Which wizard would win if they squared off?

The “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” saga still hasn’t managed to get the saga off the ground like “Harry Potter” had. Photo: Composition/Warner Bros

Severus Snape and the marauders

The American short film based on Dark Arts professor Severus Snape was written by Justin Zagri and officially premiered on March 1, 2016 on YouTube.

The story is set in 1978, just after Harry Potter’s parents’ graduation from Hogwarts. James along with Sirius Black, Remus Lupin and Peter Pettigrew are celebrating the event in a bar, considering the place they will have in the war that is soon approaching.

In that, Snape enters the premises looking for Lily, and James decides to face his eternal rival, thinking about the dark future that they will live and the role that Snape could play in it. In the following video you can see the full short film:

Voldemort: origins of the heir

The film was recorded in Italy, but in the English language. Directed by Gianmaria Pezzato and executive produced by Stefano Prestia, this is an unofficial fan-made prequel to the magical world of “Harry Potter”.

The film introduces us to Grisha McLaggen’s investigation to obtain the diary of Tom Riddle, an old friend of hers. This leads her to be captured by the Russians and the interrogation to which she is subjected works as the common thread of the events of the film.

You can watch the full 53-minute film at the following link: Voldemort: origins of the heir.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fantastic Beasts 3” destroys the most debated theory by fans about the Dumbledore

Neville Longbottom and the black witch

The 17-minute short was written and directed by Kali Bailey and tells the story of the Longbottom family. As any ‘potterhead’ will know, Neville shared the same characteristics of Harry Potter in terms of being “the chosen one”.

The story of the Longbottom family is remarkable and heroic, as their parents suffered at the hands of Bellatrix in order to save the newborn Neville. His story not officially recorded by Warner Bros. Pictures can be seen in this incredible fan-made short. You can see the full video below:

Sisters of the house Black

This time, the 43-minute fan-made film introduces us to the story of the Black sisters: Andromeda, Narcissa, and Bellatrix. During Voldemort’s first rise to power, the three will have to choose their actions that will soon decide their ultimate fate.

The film also shows us Voldemort in the early years of his reign of terror; as well as Ted Tonks, Lucius Malfoy, Sirius Black, and Rodolphus Lestrange. You can watch the full movie here:

Without a doubt, there are still many stories of the magical world to be told and fans are taking it upon themselves to make high-quality films so that we maintain interest in “Harry Potter”.