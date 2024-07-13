For most migrants, Obtaining citizenship is one of the main objectivessince with it they could enter and leave the country whenever they wanted, without having to go through cumbersome procedures. From the Citizenship and Immigration Service (Uscis) issued guidance on What are the exceptions if you want to become a US citizen?.

The requirements for naturalization are several, but there are 4 exceptions. In the guide they explain that “You may qualify for certain exceptions and modifications“, if you:

Details of exceptions to citizenship in the United States

The first of these four It is the simplestsince Uscis clarifies that if “You were born in the United Statesyou do not have to request any proof of citizenship.” Since the birth certificate issued where you were born already “constitutes proof of your citizenship.”

The next, If you are the spouse, child, or parent of certain U.S. citizensa combination of certain factors is required. If you are a child, it is necessary to identify what was the current law when that person was born and what the mother or father was a citizen at the time of the child’s birth.

On the other hand, you can apply for naturalization if you serve you have served in the United States Armed ForcesIt should be noted that this is possible if you are at least 18 years old, have served for at least one year and is a permanent resident at the time of your naturalization interview.

Finally, if you are employed abroad in a category that meets the conditions for naturalizationyou should consult the Manual M-476Guide to Naturalization, for more information Visit the official Uscis websiteThey also recommend consulting an immigration attorney to learn more about the process.