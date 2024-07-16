With Euro 2024 now over, Europe’s biggest clubs are keeping an eye on emerging and established stars who could bolster their squads. Real Madrid, always on the lookout for elite talent, have identified four standout players from the tournament who could be key signings in the upcoming summer transfer window: Joshua Kimmich, Vitinha, Riccardo Calafiori and Rodri Hernandez. Here we look at why each of them would be a valuable addition for Los Blancos.
Rodri Hernandez has been named player of the tournament, underlining his impact at Euro 2024. He is also one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or. His role in midfield, a position that Real Madrid have failed to cover adequately since Casemiro’s departure, would be crucial. With Toni Kroos’ retirement imminent, Rodri could be instrumental in ensuring balance and solidity in midfield.
Joshua Kimmich has been a key player for Germany at the Euros, excelling in both defence and midfield. His versatility is exactly what Real Madrid need, especially in a position weakened by the departure of Casemiro. Kimmich has been one of the best players in a Germany side that was unlucky to face Spain in the quarter-finals, which prevented them from progressing in the tournament. His ability to influence both attack and defence makes him a strategic acquisition for Real Madrid.
Young Italian centre-back Riccardo Calafiori has been arguably Italy’s standout player at the Euros. Without him, Italy would not have made it past the group stage, and his absence in the round of 16 match was noticeably detrimental to his team. He is coming off a fine season with Bologna, and his ability to marshal the defence would be a valuable addition to Real Madrid’s backline as they look to rejuvenate and strengthen their backline.
Vitinha has been one of the best players in a Portugal side that, in general, has left much to be desired at the European Championship. His outstanding performance in the tournament has confirmed his talent at international level. Coming off a great season, Vitinha represents a young and dynamic profile that could be essential for Real Madrid, especially with the retirement of Toni Kroos. His creativity and ability to break down defensive lines with precise passes make him a perfect complement to the Madrid midfield.
More news about the transfer market
#Euro #Cup #stars #Real #Madrid #sign
Leave a Reply