After several seasons dealing with financial problems, FC Barcelona has managed to slightly clean up its finances and is preparing to strengthen its squad for next season. With the European Championship as a showcase, the Blaugrana club has several stars of the tournament on its radar who could bring quality and freshness to the team. Among the most notable names are Nico Williams, Dani Olmo, Joshua Kimmich and Mikel Merino. Below, we analyze each of these players and their possible incorporation to Barça.
Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has been one of the revelations of the European Championship. With his speed, ability in one-on-one situations and ability to create goal-scoring opportunities, Williams has proven to be a game-changing player. At the European Championship, his performance has been remarkable, with two goals and an assist standing out.
Barcelona, looking to rejuvenate their attack, see him as an ideal option to bring freshness and dynamism. His market price would be in line with his 58 million euro release clause, a considerable but manageable figure for the Catalan club, especially if they manage to make some strategic sales. The arrival of Nico Williams would bring dynamism and depth to the team’s attacking game, and his youth ensures ample room for growth and development.
RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo has been a key player for Spain at the European Championships. His vision, ability to assist and versatility in attack make him a desirable signing for any top team. At the European Championships, Olmo scored three goals and provided two assists. Olmo is already familiar with the Spanish league, having played in the youth ranks of FC Barcelona before moving to Dinamo Zagreb. He would adapt quickly, something that Barcelona highly value in their signings. The cost of his transfer is estimated at around 40 million euros. Bringing in Olmo would not only strengthen Barça’s playmaking, but would also add goals from the second line, something that the team has been lacking in recent seasons. His versatility would allow him to play in several positions in attack, giving the coach more tactical options.
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is one of the most complete players in European football. He could be the leader in midfield that Barcelona need. However, his signing would not be easy or cheap. Bayern do not usually sell their stars easily and his price could exceed 60 million euros. Despite this, his ability to control the game, defend and attack make him a priority target if Barcelona want to compete at the highest level again.
Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino has had an excellent Euros, establishing himself as a mainstay in the Spanish midfield. His ability to win back the ball, distribute the play and get into the opposition box make him a very complete player. Barcelona, in their search for greater solidity and versatility in midfield, see Merino as an attractive option. Merino would bring balance and energy to Barca’s midfield, characteristics that have been lacking in the team in recent years.
