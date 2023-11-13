Javier Hernández’s time within the ranks of LA Galaxy has come to an end, a decision that, although it was announced just a couple of weeks ago, was made within the MLS club immediately after it became known that the Mexican veteran’s injury would have him off the field for the rest of 2023. That being the case, any option to renew him was ruled out, a fact that has ‘Chicharito’ as a free agent waiting to define his future on the playing fields.
More news about the transfer market
The former Mexican national team forward made it more than clear that retirement is not an option in his plans, and stated that he has had contact with people from the Saudi Arabia, Europe, Liga MX and MLS markets. In fact, of these two possible destinations, four teams are already known that are analyzing playing their cards for the possible signing of a Mexican forward in the month of January, according to reports from Total soccer.
In Mexico, as we have reported in 90min, Chivas is the team that has the most intentions of putting its cards in favor of Hernández and Javier himself looks very favorably on returning to Guadalajara. Likewise, the Rayados de Monterrey are analyzing the Mexican’s name in the event of a possible departure from Funes Mori, although, for the royals, ‘chicharito’ is not his first alternative. Likewise within the MLS, Austin FC and the Chicago Fire team welcome giving the Mexican another life in the United States. In all cases, no one will pay the more than 6 million dollars that the forward received annually within the Galaxy.
