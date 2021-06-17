In the last month, Barcelona and Manchester City have been strongly related, since Agüero’s arrival and García’s return to Barcelona, the always possibility of Guardiola’s return to the culé bench, Pep’s interest in Sergi Roberto and now Likewise, the possibility of possible exchanges of pieces within between both teams has been handled. Right now, there are 4 City footballers who could dress up as Catalans next season.
It is no secret to anyone that Barcelona want to cut Umtiti and sign a top center-back in Europe, his first goal right now is Laporte, who has already informed the City of his interest in being a Barcelona footballer next season.
Since the previous season, the Portuguese footballer has been linked to Barcelona, now that possibility is reborn due to Guardiola’s interest in Sergi Roberto and the option of an exchange.
Without being fully trusted by Guardiola, Bernardo Silva would welcome a change of scenery for Barcelona, the Portuguese footballer could be the bargaining chip for City to keep Ousmane Dembélé.
Being on the hunt for Kane and Grealish, City values the sale of Mahrez, however, the Algerian is the least feasible piece for Barcelona since it will hardly be included in a barter, since the goal is to get income from his possible sale. .
