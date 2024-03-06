Fernando Gago's era with Chivas is being complex, in Liga MX the team is out of the direct league and after the defeat against Cruz Azul he left many doubts about what the team can do against important rivals. In addition, the flock is going to play a very tough match in CONCACAF against America where there is no way for them to be favorites. It is true that the coach's time has just begun and little by little he is shaping his stars and, of the latter, there are more names outside the club than within the club.
The first two on the list of departures are Miguel Jiménez the 'wacho', who has not added a single minute in goal despite there being two tournaments at stake and likewise, another who is more than out of the squad for the summer is Daniel Ríos, a forward without activity with the first team and who in fact is still looking for an emergency accommodation in the MLS.
To this pair of names we must add a pair of veterans who received renewals from the club in the winter as a sign of respect, but who have not filled Gago's eye. The first is Jesús Sánchez, who in Liga MX adds only 45 minutes in the first day and the rest has been a couple of duels in CONCACAF, likewise, Brizuela has his bags packed, in Liga MX he adds 4 minutes in 10 days, while that in an international tournament he played the games against Forge, although, as a substitute.
#Chivas #players #shaping #leave #summer
