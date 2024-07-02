2024 has been a year of many surprises for technology, and the mobile market has been no exception. During this period, important companies such as Realme, Xiaomi, Motorola and Samsung They have launched their new flagship models, standing out for offering high-end configurations at affordable prices.

Below, we present the four cell phones from these brands that have positioned themselves as the most outstanding in terms of quality-price in July 2024.

Realme GT 6

The Realme GT 6, launched by the Chinese brand Realme, is a device that combines an impressive configuration with a competitive price. With 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storagethis cell phone guarantees superior performance. Its 6.7-inch screen with resolution 2780×1264 and a 120Hz refresh rate provides crisp, smooth images.

Equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, handles demanding tasks with ease. Its camera system, with a 50MP main lens, captures precise details even in low-light conditions. The 5500 mAh battery, with 120W fast chargingensures long life. Available in Mexico from $11,496, the Realme GT 6 promises quality and power at an affordable price.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi is not far behind with its latest launch, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, a high-end smartphone that redefines the standards of mobile photography. Inspired by traditional cameras, its elegant design includes a circular camera module and a vegan leather back. Equipped with the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 16GB RAM and 512GB storageguarantees exceptional performance.

Your liquid screen 6.73-inch AMOLED C8 offers an unparalleled visual experience. With IP68 certification, dust and water resistance, and an advanced quad-camera system with Leica optics, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra promises a unique and cinematic photographic experience.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung introduces the Galaxy S24 Ultra, part of the new Galaxy S24 series, focused on artificial intelligence to improve the user experience.

Its elegant and durable design includes a titanium frame and a 6.8-inch flat screen with 4K Quad HD+ resolution. With the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, offers exceptional performance.

The quad-camera system allows you to capture detailed images in any situation, backed by enhanced artificial intelligence. With its recent price drop on Amazon, the Galaxy S24 Ultra becomes an irresistible high-end option at an affordable price.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola is entering the competition with the Edge 50 series, led by the Edge 50 Pro. This device offers high-end features at a competitive price of $12,999, with free wireless headphones. Its design combines beauty and functionality with premium materials.

The screen 6.67-inch super HD pOLED offers an immersive experience, while the processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and 12GB RAM ensure smooth performance. The 50MP + 13MP + 10MP triple camera, backed by artificial intelligence, delivers superior quality images. With a 4500 mAh battery and 125W fast charging, the Edge 50 Pro promises an exceptional experience.

These four high-end phones represent the best in terms of performance, innovation and quality, all at affordable prices for discerning consumers looking for the latest in mobile technology.