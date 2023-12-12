In view of the arrival of Christmas and shopping for the season, it is always advantageous to have discounts and coupons. In USAa series of apps allow, through different formats, to accumulate different types of benefits that make products more accessible and mean relief to the pocket. For this reason and at a time when purchases are activated by the need to purchase gifts, it is very important to have this information.

Christmas 2023 is less than two weeks away and during these days the big movement begins in US stores to purchase gifts. For both children and adults, all kinds of products of different types and uses are bought and sold. For this reason, many are on the lookout for potential discounts.

Apps to buy at a discount in the United States

According to a list he made CBS News, There are four applications that are extremely useful to save money when purchasing products. They all have their own way of working and allow savings to be made both in direct discounts and in the accumulation of points or gift cards.

Rakuten: The Japanese company offers a series of coupons that can be combined with offers for online or in-person purchases. With different types of promotions, it has reach in more than 3,500 stores and distributors. Fetch: works by uploading images of purchase receipts, or the digital receipt itself, to the app. This provides points that can later be redeemed at different stores. Ibotta: offers a refund of part of the money when purchasing different products in certain stores. In addition, it also includes benefits for users who use special promotions. Shopkick: uses the reward points system, which can then be redeemed in various ways at participating stores.

Beyond the fact that those mentioned are some of the most massive and offer more options when it comes to obtaining coupons and discounts in the United States, there are also other platforms with the same objective.