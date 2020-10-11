The most repeated duel in the history of tennis, The one they have been deciding since the 2006 quarterfinals at Roland Garros Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic arrives this Sunday, precisely in the French tournament although this time in the final, to its 56th edition. The Serbian dominates the overall balance 29-26 and a victory for the Spaniard would reduce his lead to just two wins. That first match was won by Nadal on clay and the last one, in the final phase of the ATP Cup in Sydney, was scored by Djokovic on hard court.
The Balearic, yes, clearly dominates in clashes on clay, with a 17-7 that can increase this Sunday. At Roland Garros, the balance favors Manacor 6-1, with a single loss in the 2015 quarter-finals. In his favorite tournament, Nadal dominates with 17 sets to seven by Djokovic. In the overall of their common history in matches played on clay courts, the balance of sets is 41-23 for the current world number two with 99 breaks compared to 74 for his opponent.
All Nadal-Djokovic duels
|Year
|Tournament
|Track
|Round
|Winner
|Outcome
|2020
|ATP Cup
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|6-2 and 7-6 (4)
|2019
|Rome
|Earth
|Final
|Nadal
|6-0, 4-6 and 6-1
|2019
|Australian Open
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|6-3, 6-2 and 6-3
|2018
|Wimbledon
|Grass
|Semifinal
|Djokovic
|6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 3-6 and 10-8
|2018
|Rome
|Earth
|Semifinal
|Nadal
|7-6 (4) and 6-3
|2017
|Madrid
|Earth
|Semifinal
|Nadal
|6-2 and 6-4
|2016
|Rome
|Earth
|Rooms
|Djokovic
|7-5 and 7-6 (4)
|2016
|Indian wells
|Hard
|Semifinal
|Djokovic
|7-6 (5) and 6-2
|2016
|Doha
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|6-1 and 6-2
|2015
|Masters
|Hard
|Semifinal
|Djokovic
|6-3 and 6-3
|2015
|Beijing
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|6-2 and 6-2
|2015
|Roland Garros
|Earth
|Rooms
|Djokovic
|7-5, 6-3 and 6-1
|2015
|Monte Carlo
|Earth
|Semifinal
|Djokovic
|6-3 and 6-3
|2014
|Roland Garros
|Earth
|Final
|Nadal
|3-6, 7-5, 6-2 and 6-4
|2014
|Rome
|Earth
|Final
|Djokovic
|4-6, 6-3 and 6-3
|2014
|Miami
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|6-3 and 6-3
|2013
|Masters
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|6-3 and 6-4
|2013
|Beijing
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|6-3 and 6-4
|2013
|US Open
|Hard
|Final
|Nadal
|6-2, 3-6, 6-4 and 6-1
|2013
|Montreal
|Hard
|Semifinal
|Nadal
|6-4, 3-6 and 7-6 (2)
|2013
|Roland Garros
|Earth
|Semifinal
|Nadal
|6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7 (3) and 9-7
|2013
|Monte Carlo
|Earth
|Final
|Djokovic
|6-2 and 7-6 (1)
|2012
|Roland Garros
|Earth
|Final
|Nadal
|6-4, 6-3, 2-6 and 7-5
|2012
|Rome
|Earth
|Final
|Nadal
|7-5 and 6-3
|2012
|Monte Carlo
|Earth
|Final
|Nadal
|6-3 and 6-1
|2012
|Australian Open
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (5) and 7-5
|2011
|US Open
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3) and 6-1
|2011
|Wimbledon
|Grass
|Final
|Djokovic
|6-4, 6-1, 1-6 and 6-3
|2011
|Rome
|Earth
|Final
|Djokovic
|6-4 and 6-4
|2011
|Madrid
|Earth
|Final
|Djokovic
|7-5 and 6-4
|2011
|Miami
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|4-6, 6-3 and 7-6 (4)
|2011
|Indian wells
|Hard
|Final
|Djokovic
|4-6, 6-3 and 6-2
|2010
|Masters
|Hard
|Group stage
|Nadal
|7-5 and 6-2
|2010
|US Open
|Hard
|Final
|Nadal
|6-4, 5-7, 6-4 and 6-2
|2009
|Masters
|Hard
|Group stage
|Djokovic
|7-6 (5) and 6-3
|2009
|Paris
|Hard
|Semifinal
|Djokovic
|6-2 and 6-3
|2009
|Cincinnati
|Hard
|Semifinal
|Djokovic
|6-1 and 6-4
|2009
|Madrid
|Earth
|Semifinal
|Nadal
|3-6, 7-6 (5) AND 7-6 (9)
|2009
|Rome
|Earth
|Final
|Nadal
|7-6 (2) and 6-2
|2009
|Monte Carlo
|Earth
|Final
|Nadal
|6-3, 2-6 and 6-1
|2009
|Davis cup
|Earth
|Nadal
|6-4, 6-4 and 6-1
|2008
|JJ OO Beijing
|Hard
|Semifinal
|Nadal
|6-4, 1-6 and 6-4
|2008
|Cincinnati
|Hard
|Semifinal
|Djokovic
|6-1 and 7-5
|2008
|Queens
|Grass
|Final
|Nadal
|7-6 (6) and 7-5
|2008
|Roland Garros
|Earth
|Semifinal
|Nadal
|6-4, 6-2 and 7-6 (3)
|2008
|Hamburg
|Earth
|Semifinal
|Nadal
|7-5, 2-6 and 6-2
|2008
|Indian wells
|Hard
|Semifinal
|Djokovic
|6-3 and 6-2
|2007
|Shanghai
|Hard
|Group stage
|Nadal
|6-4 and 6-4
|2007
|Montreal
|Hard
|Semifinal
|Djokovic
|7-5 and 6-3
|2007
|Wimbledon
|Grass
|Semifinal
|Nadal
|3-6, 6-1, 4-1 ret. (blister on toe)
|2007
|Roland Garros
|Earth
|Semifinal
|Nadal
|7-5, 6-4 and 6-2
|2007
|Rome
|Earth
|Rooms
|Nadal
|6-2 and 6-3
|2007
|Miami
|Hard
|Rooms
|Djokovic
|6-3 and 6-4
|2007
|Indian wells
|Hard
|Final
|Nadal
|6-2 and 7-5
|2006
|Roland Garros
|Earth
|Rooms
|Nadal
|6-4, 6-4 and ret. (Novak’s back pain)
Total: Djokovic beats Nadal 29 to 26.
Ending number 28
This Sunday’s at the Philippe Chatrier will be the 28th final between Nadal and Djokovic, 12th on gravel and 9th in Grand Slams (they have met at least once in each of the four). In the aggregate Nole leads 16-11, on clay the advantage is for Rafa 7-4 and in majors, this afternoon the tie will be broken at four. The last clash for a great trophy was scored by the Balkan last year in Australia.
