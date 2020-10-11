The most repeated duel in the history of tennis, The one they have been deciding since the 2006 quarterfinals at Roland Garros Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic arrives this Sunday, precisely in the French tournament although this time in the final, to its 56th edition. The Serbian dominates the overall balance 29-26 and a victory for the Spaniard would reduce his lead to just two wins. That first match was won by Nadal on clay and the last one, in the final phase of the ATP Cup in Sydney, was scored by Djokovic on hard court.

The Balearic, yes, clearly dominates in clashes on clay, with a 17-7 that can increase this Sunday. At Roland Garros, the balance favors Manacor 6-1, with a single loss in the 2015 quarter-finals. In his favorite tournament, Nadal dominates with 17 sets to seven by Djokovic. In the overall of their common history in matches played on clay courts, the balance of sets is 41-23 for the current world number two with 99 breaks compared to 74 for his opponent.

All Nadal-Djokovic duels Year Tournament Track Round Winner Outcome 2020 ATP Cup Hard Final Djokovic 6-2 and 7-6 (4) 2019 Rome Earth Final Nadal 6-0, 4-6 and 6-1 2019 Australian Open Hard Final Djokovic 6-3, 6-2 and 6-3 2018 Wimbledon Grass Semifinal Djokovic 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 3-6 and 10-8 2018 Rome Earth Semifinal Nadal 7-6 (4) and 6-3 2017 Madrid Earth Semifinal Nadal 6-2 and 6-4 2016 Rome Earth Rooms Djokovic 7-5 and 7-6 (4) 2016 Indian wells Hard Semifinal Djokovic 7-6 (5) and 6-2 2016 Doha Hard Final Djokovic 6-1 and 6-2 2015 Masters Hard Semifinal Djokovic 6-3 and 6-3 2015 Beijing Hard Final Djokovic 6-2 and 6-2 2015 Roland Garros Earth Rooms Djokovic 7-5, 6-3 and 6-1 2015 Monte Carlo Earth Semifinal Djokovic 6-3 and 6-3 2014 Roland Garros Earth Final Nadal 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 and 6-4 2014 Rome Earth Final Djokovic 4-6, 6-3 and 6-3 2014 Miami Hard Final Djokovic 6-3 and 6-3 2013 Masters Hard Final Djokovic 6-3 and 6-4 2013 Beijing Hard Final Djokovic 6-3 and 6-4 2013 US Open Hard Final Nadal 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 and 6-1 2013 Montreal Hard Semifinal Nadal 6-4, 3-6 and 7-6 (2) 2013 Roland Garros Earth Semifinal Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7 (3) and 9-7 2013 Monte Carlo Earth Final Djokovic 6-2 and 7-6 (1) 2012 Roland Garros Earth Final Nadal 6-4, 6-3, 2-6 and 7-5 2012 Rome Earth Final Nadal 7-5 and 6-3 2012 Monte Carlo Earth Final Nadal 6-3 and 6-1 2012 Australian Open Hard Final Djokovic 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (5) and 7-5 2011 US Open Hard Final Djokovic 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3) and 6-1 2011 Wimbledon Grass Final Djokovic 6-4, 6-1, 1-6 and 6-3 2011 Rome Earth Final Djokovic 6-4 and 6-4 2011 Madrid Earth Final Djokovic 7-5 and 6-4 2011 Miami Hard Final Djokovic 4-6, 6-3 and 7-6 (4) 2011 Indian wells Hard Final Djokovic 4-6, 6-3 and 6-2 2010 Masters Hard Group stage Nadal 7-5 and 6-2 2010 US Open Hard Final Nadal 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 and 6-2 2009 Masters Hard Group stage Djokovic 7-6 (5) and 6-3 2009 Paris Hard Semifinal Djokovic 6-2 and 6-3 2009 Cincinnati Hard Semifinal Djokovic 6-1 and 6-4 2009 Madrid Earth Semifinal Nadal 3-6, 7-6 (5) AND 7-6 (9) 2009 Rome Earth Final Nadal 7-6 (2) and 6-2 2009 Monte Carlo Earth Final Nadal 6-3, 2-6 and 6-1 2009 Davis cup Earth Nadal 6-4, 6-4 and 6-1 2008 JJ OO Beijing Hard Semifinal Nadal 6-4, 1-6 and 6-4 2008 Cincinnati Hard Semifinal Djokovic 6-1 and 7-5 2008 Queens Grass Final Nadal 7-6 (6) and 7-5 2008 Roland Garros Earth Semifinal Nadal 6-4, 6-2 and 7-6 (3) 2008 Hamburg Earth Semifinal Nadal 7-5, 2-6 and 6-2 2008 Indian wells Hard Semifinal Djokovic 6-3 and 6-2 2007 Shanghai Hard Group stage Nadal 6-4 and 6-4 2007 Montreal Hard Semifinal Djokovic 7-5 and 6-3 2007 Wimbledon Grass Semifinal Nadal 3-6, 6-1, 4-1 ret. (blister on toe) 2007 Roland Garros Earth Semifinal Nadal 7-5, 6-4 and 6-2 2007 Rome Earth Rooms Nadal 6-2 and 6-3 2007 Miami Hard Rooms Djokovic 6-3 and 6-4 2007 Indian wells Hard Final Nadal 6-2 and 7-5 2006 Roland Garros Earth Rooms Nadal 6-4, 6-4 and ret. (Novak’s back pain) Total: Djokovic beats Nadal 29 to 26.

Ending number 28

This Sunday’s at the Philippe Chatrier will be the 28th final between Nadal and Djokovic, 12th on gravel and 9th in Grand Slams (they have met at least once in each of the four). In the aggregate Nole leads 16-11, on clay the advantage is for Rafa 7-4 and in majors, this afternoon the tie will be broken at four. The last clash for a great trophy was scored by the Balkan last year in Australia.