The work of the “Third Global Forum for Young Leaders in the Prevention of Psychotropic Substances”, organized by the National Rehabilitation Center from 12-16 May at the Abu Dhabi Convention Center (ADNEC), kicked off Thursday in the capital Abu Dhabi.

The forum is being held in cooperation with the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, the Colombo Plan for Economic Cooperation and Social Development in Asia and the Pacific, and the Inter-American Commission on Drug Abuse of the Organization of American States.

The forum coincides with the conference of the World Association of Treatment and Rehabilitation Specialists of Psychotropic Substances, which is being held in Abu Dhabi, under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The Director General of the National Rehabilitation Center, Dr. Hamad Abdullah Al-Ghafri said: “Young people are the mainstay of development in the United Arab Emirates, as our country has been keen to harness all its ingredients for the advancement of youth, so we have translated the state’s keenness to empower young people with a set of programs, projects and initiatives that target them and in this The framework is organized by the Center for this forum for the second time in the UAE, as the first forum was held in the UAE in 2014.”

He stressed that the main focus of the forum will be on enhancing youth leadership in the field of psychotropic substances prevention through the initiatives they organize, explaining that the forum aims to support young people to establish and sustain psychotropic substances prevention activities, and provide them with the knowledge and skills necessary to implement effective preventive interventions and launch community action plans. Led by young people in the prevention of psychotropic substance abuse.

He added: The forum reflects the keenness of the National Rehabilitation Center to enhance cooperation between youth leaders who are able to make positive change among their peers and within their communities, and to spread knowledge and raise awareness about the dangers of addiction.

4 international trainers in the field of prevention of psychotropic substances among youth, and 10 youth leaders who received intensive training 3 months before the start of the forum, will participate in the forum, while the number of participants is 65 young men and women from 40 countries around the world, and 16 young men and women from UAE.

On the mechanism of the forum’s work, His Excellency said, “Working with the youth participating in the forum began three weeks ago, by distributing them into working groups, and then the participants begin to research and work with each other under the supervision of the trainers, and then each group submits a proposal for a pilot project to prevent youth from Abuse of psychotropic substances before attending the forum.

He continued, “The forum period is dedicated to developing proposals, and on the last day they are presented to a committee of specialists in a closing ceremony to select 3 winning projects and honor the winners, and the developers of the best three projects will receive a cash prize to help them implement these projects in their countries of origin.” The forum has 35 credit hours and consists of 7 training units. It is an internationally accredited global program.

The National Rehabilitation Center has developed a future work plan to follow up on the participants and what they do to prevent psychotropic substances, in which communication is carried out on a monthly basis via e-mail and through a quarterly virtual meeting and a virtual annual gathering ceremony, and preparations are being made to establish a network that they manage themselves, so that the link of the center is not broken them and to be a link for young leaders in this field at the region level.

As for the guests of honor in the forum, they are 3 of the participants in the first forum during 2014, representing a success story to follow, so their experience will be presented in the forum and how this experience affected their lives.

The forum is accompanied by the Abu Dhabi Global Youth Declaration on the Prevention of Psychotropic Substances, and the declaration contains the expectations of young people from countries and organizations working in this field, and the commitments of young people towards this issue.



