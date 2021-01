Two companies from Murcia complete the geotechnical studies, which are key to choosing the type of foundation, and those of the detailed surface of the deposit East view of the point cloud by elevations of the 3D modeling of the archaeological site. / Asisting

On October 4, 2019, the Ministry of Development announced the winner of the ideas competition for the rehabilitation and enhancement of the Arrabal Andalusí site and the San Esteban Garden: the UTE formed by the Madrid architectural studios Ayllón Paradela de Andrés and Burgos & Garrido. Thirteen months later, two companies