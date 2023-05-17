A Titanic like never before. This is what we can know today thanks to an underwater mapping system that has recorded every detail of the boat, which is 3,800 meters deep in the Atlantic Ocean. It is not the first time that the ship has been studied since it was discovered in 1985. This time, however, the 3D version allows you to go beyond what can be seen with some underwater shots. Plus, stop time as the wreck is eaten by microbes and disintegrates at the bottom of the ocean. The mapping will be used by Atlantic Productions for a Titanic documentary. The model was created by a specialized company, Magellan Ltd, which with submersible drones spent more than 200 hours photographing the ship, of which it acquired more than 700,000 images. As if it had been pulled from the bottom, today we see the vessel as it is, broken in two and surrounded by debris. Lots of details: the serial number of a propeller, some statues, unopened bottles of champagne, dozens and dozens of shoes. Much information can be obtained to understand what really happened the night of the accident. The stern is completely destroyed and appears to have collapsed as she sank, but the bow is still perfectly recognizable.



