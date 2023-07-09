For countries that have such a love for football, like Argentina, the election of the president of the football association can be huge news. Currently, at https://in.1xbet.com/live/horse-racing you can wager on great horse races too.

What happened on the 3rd of December 2015 in the South American nation is quite bizarre to say the least. They were choosing a new president of their football association, called AFA. The previous president, Julio Grondona, had died a few months before after leading the organization for many decades. At 1xBet you can wager on great Argentinian football matches too.

A broken entity

AFA was basically broken. There were several urgent issues that the organization needed to solve. Some of these problems had an effect on the day of the election itself. What is absolutely not broken is the great 1xBet bookmaker, where you can score big with football bets in the Argentinian tournaments too.

Some of these issues were:

there was a complete organizational collapse;

there were mounting debts;

and the organization had no money to even fund the catering necessary for the election itself;

Those are only a few of the issues that AFA was facing at that time. At 1xBet, and with its football bets, you can score big wins, especially if wagering on Argentinian football competitions.

Rock bottom

There were two candidates for the presidency of the organization. On one side there was Luis Segura, who was the caretaker president of AFA after Grondona’s death. Marcelo Tinelli, who is a famous TV personality of the country and also one of the owners of the football team Independiente, was his opponent. There are live cricket scores on 1xBet too, where the most important matches can always be followed.

Both claimed to have enough votes to win. In total, there were 75 votes that were going to be cast from various football teams in the country. This meant that 38 votes were the minimum to have a majority over the other candidate. By spending time on 1xBet you can follow live cricket scores and football statistics too.

All representatives of the football teams voted. However, there was a problem. Tinelli got 38 votes. Segura also got 38. 38 plus 38 is 76. Votes were counted again and again to make sure there were no counting errors, but the result was always 38-38. Something definitely didn’t add up.

Discussions immediately began on what to do next. Some people proposed repeating the election right away. Others demanded a full investigation before voting again.

Until now, an explanation for this extra vote has never been given. After a few days, both Segura and Tinelli withdrew their candidacies. This gave way to Claudio Tapia, who was a consensus candidate for all parties.