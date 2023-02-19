Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, Fujairah will host tomorrow the activities of the 36th session of the World Congress of the International Theater Association under the slogan “We gather for humanity and the performing arts”, during the period from 20 to 24 February, in the presence of 500 artists and theater practitioners from 75 countries around the world.
His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Diwan in Fujairah, said: Fujairah’s hosting of the International Theater Association’s World Congress as the first Arab city to host the event since its inception in 1948, and as the first huge theatrical gathering after the Covid 19 pandemic, is an important step in advancing the status of the theatrical movement in the world, and adding a qualitative addition. For the status of the emirate and its role in consolidating the performing arts sector and its presence internationally.
Al-Dhanhani added: The directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al-Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad Al-Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, constitute great support for work in major cultural projects that aim to highlight common human values among the countries of the world, and gather experts. And specialists and decision makers to share theatrical practices and specialized experiences in the field of theater and performing arts.
For his part, Muhammad Saif Al-Afkham, President of the International Theater Association, said: The 36th session of the International Theater Association’s World Congress will open with the theater summit bearing the slogan “Performing Arts: More than just an artist”, and it is considered the first and largest of its kind in the world, and includes dialogue sessions with the most prominent personalities. The international community in the field of theater and representatives of the International Theater Authority to discuss issues of performing arts and their contemporary challenges.
The event also includes the participation of the most prominent international performances that present examples of best theatrical practices from around the world, and specialized lectures in the field of theater.
