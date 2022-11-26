Guadalajara, Jalisco.- In contrast to the demonstrations outside the Expo Guadalajara and ovations for the rector of the University of Guadalajara, Ricardo Villanueva, The Guadalajara International Book Fair was inaugurated in its 36th edition.

“We are very sorry in particular that it coincides with an authoritarian measure of the government of our State, which is taking its intolerance to freedom of expression, of criticism to unprecedented levels, books, the press and universities are usually uncomfortable for those in power”, assured the president of the FIL, Raúl Padilla.

For his part, the rector of the University of Guadalajara, Ricardo Villanueva highlighted that the edition It takes place in the year that the Perla Tapatia was named World Book Capital by Unesco.

He also pointed out the guest of honor Sharjah and pointed out that it is an opportunity to get to know the Arab cultural capital.

“For 9 days, our beautiful city will stop being Guadalajara to become, respectfully, Sharjahlajara. This is an invaluable opportunity that we, Guadalajara, have to share with the cultural capital of the Arab world”, assured Villanueva Lomelí.

In addition, the rector of the highest house of study in Jalisco, took advantage of his intervention to position himself regarding the call of the governor, Enrique Alfaro, who made a call to boycott the FIL.

“FIL is bigger than the delusions of grandeur of any individual, FIL is much bigger than any governor who uses public power to try to stain it, no one can subdue and boycott the University of Guadalajara, no one can subdue and boycott the Book Fair because it began as a patrimony of the people of Jalisco but today it is a patrimony of all humanity”, said the rector of the UdeG .

We recommend you read:

The FIL Prize for Literature in Romance Languages ​​2022 is awarded to the Romanian writer Mircea Cărtărescu

The Romanian writer Mircea Cărtărescu received the FIL Prize for Literature in Romance Languages ​​2022by the rector of the University of Guadalajara, Ricardo Villanueva.

The jury spokesperson, Oana Sabo, highlighted that Mircea Cărtărescu He is recognized for his imaginative and dazzling prose, He also assured that the jury met twice to deliberate on the winner.

Mircea Cărtărescu received the FIL Prize for Literature in Romance Languages ​​2022 / Andrea Ávila / Debate

“The art of poetry, always in search of beauty, always dying and always resurrected, has invariably been one of the most effective means to revive conscience, to awaken human dignityto preserve the freedom that is always threatened in our world, poetry is in fact another name for freedom”, assured Mircea Cărtărescu upon receiving the distinction.