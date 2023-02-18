It is expected that the worsening security crises will dominate the agenda of the annual summit of the African Union.

The armed conflicts taking place in the continent from the Sahel region in West Africa to the Horn of Africa in the east, in addition to the effects of droughts and floods, led to the displacement of more people on the continent from their homes, as the number of displaced people in sub-Saharan Africa increased by more than 15 percent during the past year, according to statistics. United nations.

The United Nations estimates that 44 million people will be displaced in 2022, up from 38.3 million at the end of 2021.

It is expected that the crisis of worsening hunger in several regions of the continent will be one of the main issues addressed by the summit, a crisis fueled by armed conflicts and extreme weather conditions that scientists link to climate change caused by fossil fuel emissions.

In addition to the heads of the fifty-five member states of the Union, the summit will also be attended by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

According to a draft of the summit’s outcome, African leaders will seek permanent seats for the continent on the United Nations Security Council and in the Group of 20 major economies.

During the summit, the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, delivered a speech in which he said that “Arab-African cooperation is based on common interests and a long history,” adding, “We want to enhance the levels of Arab-African cooperation.”

Regarding the Libyan issue, Aboul Gheit called on all Libyan parties to accelerate the pace of a political solution to the crisis.

On the Palestinian issue, Aboul Gheit warned of the possibility of an explosion in the Palestinian territories, and added, “It seems that the international community has abandoned its commitments to the Palestinian cause.”