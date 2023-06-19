The 3,600 telematic devices that are active throughout the country to comply with precautionary measures on gender violence use outdated technology, whose third generation (3G) network is immersed in a blackout process that will culminate in 2025. This circumstance already It affects the reduction of the emission power of these equipment, similar to the operation of a mobile phone, since they generate “shadow areas” without coverage, according to police sources.

These technical limitations make it difficult to locate the woman in the event that the investigated and/or convicted assailant violates the judicial restraining order. The reason is that the tracking of these devices depends on the GPS geopositioning system, which works through the satellite network. And if this signal fails, a secondary system called GSM is activated, which consists of identifying and locating the base station – antennas that the telephone operator has distributed throughout the country – where the device is registered according to its location. In both cases, its effectiveness goes hand in hand with the coverage capacity of the terminal.

Most of the active devices are used by victims who have a “medium, high or extreme” risk assessment in the VioGén system of the Ministry of the Interior. In the last year its implementation has grown by 30%, going from 2,774 in April 2022 to 3,600 last April, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Equality. Andalusia, with 1,300 devices installed for each victim and defendant; Valencian Community, with 470; Community of Madrid, 345; Canaries, 222; Castilla-La Mancha, 219, and Galicia with 203 top this list.

According to the file sent to this newspaper by the Government Delegate against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell, through a query in the Transparency Portal, the current telematic monitoring devices “use 3G technology.” This is an abbreviation for third-generation voice and data transmission systems via mobile phones, which have already fallen into disuse in favor of 4G, 4G+ or 5G.

Telefónica, the contracting company for the monitoring service of these telematic means, has already announced through its commercial brand Movistar that it has started to shut down the 3G signal in Spain and that by 2025 all the antennas that still use this network will have been reconfigured .

This process will progressively reduce the capacity of the 3G network, possibly generating coverage “shadow zones”. A circumstance that would explain the complaints transmitted by the Police and Civil Guard associations consulted regarding assistance to victims of gender violence.

“Coverage comes and goes”



The reason is the “situations of extreme tension” experienced by the agents who attend a notice for a possible breach, voluntary or not, of the restraining order. On many occasions they have difficulties locating and protecting the woman because the coverage of her terminal “comes and goes” and does not give an exact or approximate position, according to a spokesperson for the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC).

«It is obvious, but the improvement of technological means has an impact on the efficiency of the service, on the response time. Then it is not worth complaining, “says a questioned policeman who works in a provincial capital and attends half a dozen weekly notices. The Cometa Control Center is the body in charge of monitoring, operating, installing the devices and controlling alerts and alarms. It is connected to police and judicial databases and remains operational 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

In November 2008, the Socialist government adopted an agreement by which it entrusted the ministries of Equality, Justice and the Interior with the implementation of proximity detection devices for aggressors due to gender violence. Half a year later the contract was put out to tender. In these 14 years, more than 13,000 pieces of equipment have been installed. Each one is made up of three components: two are carried by the defendant/convict, the aforementioned mobile terminal with a 3G-GPS network and a radiofrequency transmitter in the form of a control bracelet, and one by the victim, similar to the first unit and which incorporates In addition, an external antenna to detect the signal from your ex-partner’s bracelet.

«The improvement of technological means has an impact on the efficiency of the service, on the response time. So there’s no point in complaining.” National Police agent assigned to Citizen Security

In October 2021, the Secretary of State for Equality and Against Gender Violence awarded Telefónica the comprehensive monitoring service for these telematic media. For a maximum amount of 36.7 million and an execution period of two years and four months (until February 2024), the contractor is in charge of the delivery, installation, uninstallation and maintenance service of the devices; the system implementation and operation service, telecommunications and the operational network.

This last task includes the activity of the control center and the recording of the quality problems identified. This parameter is nourished by technical information, complaints from users and security forces and bodies, and from a study of satisfaction of the victims.

The 36.7 million contract with Telefónica is financed in a mixed way. Charged to the budgets of the Government Delegation against Gender Violence and the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. Within this plan there is an item planned to modernize the anti-abuse bracelets and provide them with “4G or 5G technology to improve their coverage in national territory and their capacity for data transmission to the control center,” they admit from Equality. In addition to reducing the size and improving the functionality of the devices, the need for improvements related to “indoor coverage” that are now denounced is recognized.

Telefónica, which within the terms of the contract undertakes to implement the existing improvements in the market, has not wanted to respond to the questionnaire sent by this newspaper. Issues related to the maintenance of this equipment with a technology in the phase of extinction, to know supposed quality problems of the devices, the cost per unit of the same or to know when the replacement plan will be carried out. “We do not give information about our customers,” a company spokesperson succinctly justifies.