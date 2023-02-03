Recently, it was announced that the servers of the virtual store of Xbox 360 would close its doors in May of this year, causing chaos among all the players. Nevertheless, A new statement from Microsoft clarifies this situation, and we have good news.

Through a statement shared for Gematsu, Microsoft has indicated that the Xbox 360 virtual store servers will remain open beyond next May, and the original message was just an error. This was what was discussed:

“This message was posted in error and we can confirm that the Xbox 360 marketplace will not be shutting down in May 2023. As a reminder, starting February 7, 2023, a limited set of games, add-ons, and in-game content will no longer be available. available, it will no longer be available for purchase in select markets through the Xbox 360 Store.”

The Xbox 360 marketplace will not close in May 2023, a Microsoft spokesperson has confirmed to Gematsu. A listing stating it would close, which appears when searching for “Xbox 360 Markteplace” on the Xbox Support website, was posted in error. pic.twitter.com/NYL41C0pW5 —Gematsu (@gematsu) February 3, 2023

Nevertheless, As of February 7, 2023, certain games and additional content will no longer be available through the Xbox 360 store.. Fortunately, the service in general will remain in force until further notice. On related topics, you can learn more about this case here.

Editor’s Note:

While it’s good that the Xbox 360 store is still open, it will eventually have to close. It already happened with the Wii and the PS3, and there will come a time when downloading some of the exclusives of this platform will be impossible. The question is not why, but when.

Via: Gematsu