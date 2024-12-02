Rachel Jimenez stands out as an inspiring example of resilience and entrepreneurship. At 36 years old, this entrepreneur, teacher and mother of two children has managed to build a thriving business from the comfort of her home. Through her Etsy store and her blog, Money Hacking MomRachel shares her financial experience and knowledge, helping other women achieve their personal and professional goals.

According to a recent CNBC Make It publication, Rachel’s life took a significant turn after the birth of her second child. He faced a tough battle with the postpartum depressioncoupled with dissatisfaction in his 9 to 5 job in the administration of a higher education institution. Despite studying part-time for a master’s degree in Positive Organizational Psychology, she felt like she wasn’t fulfilling her purpose. It was in the midst of this fight that he decided Open your Etsy shop, selling digital products like business templates and party games.

The road to success was not easy; Rachel faced exhaustion and frustration after a year of failed attempts. Although I spent time creating products and promoting them on social networks, the results were not what I expected. However, an analysis of his client statistics revealed that a series of budget templates he had created They sold consistently.. This discovery led her to rethink her strategy, focusing on doing the right thing and not just doing things right.

Data, key to strengthening your business

Rachel learned to use the data to guide your decisions. At first, their budget planners didn’t stand out in a saturated market. However, by researching trends and looking for niches with high demand and low competition, he found a clearer path. Tools like Pinterest Trends and Google Trends became her allies, helping her identify specific products that resonated with her audience.

Consistency was key in the growth of his business. Rachel took a course on selling digital products on Etsy, which gave her the necessary tools to research and test the market before investing time and money. Additionally, he understood the importance of presenting his products in an attractive way, spending time creating eye-catching images that would capture buyers’ attention.

However, Rachel also realized that she couldn’t do it all alone. For his business to thrive, he had to learn to ask for help and delegate tasks. With the support of her husband and the hiring of a maid, she was able to focus on what really mattered.– Develop your store and provide value to your customers. The online community and Facebook group where she was active also offered valuable support.

Sacrifice was another critical component in Rachel’s story. During her maternity leave, she dedicated every free moment to develop your business, even in the midst of the pandemic. Although this meant giving up personal and family time, those sacrifices have paid off in the long run, allowing her to enjoy the freedom and flexibility she has always wanted.

Positive psychology and 10,000 euros per month in passive income

The model PERMA of positive psychology resonates with Rachel’s experience. Through her business, she found positive emotion, engagement, meaningful relationships, and deep personal fulfillment. Far from being a superwoman, Rachel emphasizes that her success is based on being strategic, focusing on what really matters, and not being afraid to seek support when she needs it. Nowadays, Rachel Jiménez earns more than 10,000 euros per month in passive incomea testament to their hard work and dedication. Her story is an inspiration for all those women who seek to balance their roles as mothers, professionals and entrepreneurs.