Long-Covid, this is the diagnosis in Brogan William’s resignation: the 35-year-old mother had serious lung cancer

He was called Brogan William, the 35-year-old mother who lost her life after a wrong diagnosis from doctors. She was a young nurse, mother of a little girl called Freya.

Brogan William’s agony began in June 2021. One day, after getting out of bed, the woman noticed a strange swelling on the neck. So, she decided to go to the hospital to get a medical opinion and calm down. The doctors, after examining her, diagnosed her with long-Covid and they sent her home.

The 35-year-old mother had always been careful, she had always undergone Covid tests and even in that case the result was negative. But there have been cases of people getting the virus without even realizing it, so she trusted those doctors’ advice. She didn’t imagine that after 10 days she would find herself in a real nightmare. Her world collapsed when she arrived true and correct diagnosis.

Unbearable chest pains began and after more in-depth tests, he discovered he had a lung cancer. She had already fought against that monster in 2018 and emerged victorious. Although her doctors knew about her past as a cancer patient, 10 days before she had been sent home, without carrying out more in-depth tests, attributing all her ailments to consequences of Covid.

Unfortunately, the cancer was now at an advanced stage and within two years, this mother lost her battle. She tried to live and smile until the last day, surrounded by the love of her loved ones. The news of her passing was made known by her family, through a posts on social media: