The Sectoral Administration and Services Board confirmed yesterday the entry into force, on January 1, of the 35-hour day in the regional Administration. This is a decision that benefits around 9,500 workers and will pass through the Government Council today, according to Economy sources. As it was already agreed that the reduction in working hours would be applied in Education and Health on the same date, it will finally be implemented at the same time in all three areas.

From CC OO, Paco Saura explained that he did not find the meeting positive “because the fundamental problems of the Administration are not solved either in relation to the environment or in terms of the lack of personnel.” Furthermore, he regretted that jobs are created with European funds, when we should focus on “stable jobs created with our own funds.”

For his part, Pedro Antonio Martínez, from UGT, who attended his last Sector Roundtable because he is retiring, commented that he came away “frustrated” by the privatization of the Alcantarilla ITV. “First they empty the public services of their content and then they close them because they are not profitable and in this case there are six interim workers who return to the stock market,” he said.

See also 'Diana: the musical': the unsuccessful Netflix tape that arrives as a favorite of the Razzie The unions reject the List of Job Positions (RPT) because they say that it eliminates positions for ordinances and labor conciliation

At the meeting, chaired by Micaela Martínez Costa, general director of Public Function, and attended by the general secretary of the Environment, Enrique Ujaldón, the order to modify special days was addressed and CC OO assures that it managed to ensure that the discount include days of your own business.

It was possible, explains Pedro Antonio Martínez, from UGT, to introduce “a nuance” in the case of the application of 35 hours to IMAS workers, who have 24-hour shifts and who, in general, cannot take the six days of their own business because they have no substitutes. “We believe they will be able to enjoy those days,” he said.

The Sectorial Table also touched on the modification of the List of Jobs (RPT) and at this point CC OO was against the closure of the Sewer ITV, considering that “it threatens road safety and compliance with the objectives.” of the 2030 Agenda”, implies that “the requirements of the Technical Vehicle Inspection are lowered” and that six interim employees are dismissed. The rest (12 workers) will be relocated, Saura added.

Martínez, from UGT, took a position in the same sense, criticizing that at this table there is no room for negotiation because firm decisions are made. For this reason, he disagrees with this RPT that eliminates environmental ordinance positions, occupied by career civil servants. “Our most energetic protest against that decision because it is a forced transfer.”

CC OO also opposed the RPT because two labor conciliation positions are lost, occupied by interim ones (one due to suppression and the other due to transfer to the Environment). “Given the huge volume of conciliations, the workload is practically unsustainable since, for example, in 2022 more than 14,000 acts were carried out at the Murcia headquarters,” says Paco Saura. “It is bad for the service that a position that is necessary and essential is going to be amortized and means the dismissal of an interim one.”

From Public Function they assure, after verifying the concern that the suppression of conciliation positions has generated, that they plan to open a working group to evaluate whether they can be avoided “amortizing” them.