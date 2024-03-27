The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center is organizing the 33rd session of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2024, from April 29 to May 5, 2024, at the ADNEC Abu Dhabi Center.

The Center chose the Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz to be the “central figure” for this session, and the Arab Republic of Egypt as the guest of honor, due to its prestigious cultural status and its effective influence in enriching Arab thought and knowledge. The professional program of the exhibition will begin on April 28, 2024, with the organization of the third edition of the activities of the International Conference on Arab Publishing and Creative Industries.

The selection of the Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz as the “central figure” of the exhibition this year comes as he was the first Arab writer to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1988. His works, which were translated into most of the world’s languages, contributed to enriching the Arab library and drawing attention to the status of the Arabic novel and its presence in the world. The field of literary creativity.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, President of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, said: “Throughout history, Egypt has played an active role in enriching the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair program and serving it through inspiring initiatives and big names that it has presented to the Arab cultural scene. It is one of the pioneers of creative work at various levels. Literally, artistically, intellectually and cognitively.”

His Excellency explained that choosing Egypt as a guest of honor meets the center’s objectives in documenting Arab culture and introducing new generations to the achievements achieved in Egypt and its great and comprehensive impact on the entire Arab world. As for the dean of the Arabic novel, Naguib Mahfouz, he is a personality who placed Arabic literature and the specificity of Egyptian local culture at the forefront of the world. He introduced other peoples and civilizations to our Arab culture and moved it from its narrow local space to a spacious space that highlighted its aesthetics and antiquity.

In its 2024 session, the Center introduced the “Book of the World” axis, which deals with an author who influenced the process of world literature, and whose influence extended across years and cultures, beginning with the book Kalila and Dimna, by Abdullah bin Al-Muqaffa, in conjunction with an art exhibition organized by the Louvre Museum – Abu Dhabi on “Fable Literature from… Calila and Dimna to La Fontaine.