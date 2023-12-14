The activities of the 33rd Arab Scout Camp will begin tomorrow under the slogan “Scouting is a Sustainable Approach,” under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and organized by the Emirates Scouts Association under the supervision of the Arab Scout Organization and the Arab Scout Territory. The camp activities will continue until December 25th. This came during a press conference held at the Dubai Police Officers Club, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Scouts Association and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the camp, Dr. Salem Abdul Rahman Al Darmaki, Rafie, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Committee, Major General Abdul Rahman, and the Secretary General of the Emirates Scouts Association and Commander in Chief of the camp, Khalil. Rahma Ali, the Director of the Emirates Girl Guides Association and the sponsors of the global event, Dr. Hoda Al Matroushi, during which the camp’s mascots and characters, the camp’s official song, and the position of the camp’s equipment were announced.

Dr. Salem Abdul Rahman Al Darmaki said, “The country is hosting the important regional event (Scout Camp) for the first time, and the Emirates Scouts Association decided to hold it in the Emirate of Dubai, specifically in the Al Marmoum Desert Reserve, days after the end of the COP 28 summit, in confirmation of the The UAE’s pledges to confront climate change in various ways and means are an approach adopted by the wise leadership, and the UAE Scouts are working to follow this path, so it chose the camp’s slogan (Scouting is the Sustainable Approach).”

He stated that the selection of the organizer of the Arab regional event in the Al Marmoum Desert Reserve stems from the interest of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, in this natural reserve that includes local and migratory plants, animals and birds and is considered the largest environmental destination. Tourist, and it is the first desert reserve in the country that is not fenced and open to the public. In addition, protecting and caring for natural reserves is one of the serious activities that the Scouting movement is concerned with through Scouting programs and sustainable development goals. Delegations from 18 Arab countries and the UAE delegation are participating in the camp, and the Emirates Scouts Association, in cooperation with the camp’s partners from the federal and local government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai, was keen to provide all needs and find all means that would provide a distinctive stay for participants in the Al Marmoum Reserve.

For his part, the general commander of the camp, Khalil Rahma Ali, stated that the number of participants in the camp reached 1,500 participants representing 19 Arab countries, as the number of male participants in the camp reached 1,200 scouts and leaders, in addition to 300 female guides and leaders, and the total number of participants from the UAE reached 700 participants (males and females), making it the largest delegation in the history of UAE Scouts’ participation in Arab Scout camps. He stressed the association’s keenness for the camp to include scouts and guides to be an affirmation of the country’s orientation towards achieving gender equality and reducing inequalities, which is one of the main goals of sustainable development that the UAE Scouts works to implement in its programs, in addition to its keenness to empower young people, as the camp includes more 95% of the participants are citizens, and therefore it is a major part of the process of preparing and empowering young citizens to be future leaders.

Rahma added that the camp program will include a large number of activities and programs that vary between personal and leadership development programs, future foresight programs, artificial intelligence and digital future programs, in addition to life skills, adventure and challenge programs, various sports and physical activities, and scouting programs for the sake of sustainable development goals, in cooperation. With various federal and local government agencies, as well as some private agencies. Among the most prominent stations included in the program are the activities of the twentieth Scout Masters Symposium, the Seventh Scout Troop Leaders Forum, the Development Village, the Scouting Framework Programs for the Sustainable Development Goals, Challenge and Adventure Valley, life skills programs and activities – Discover Al Marmoom, and external visits that include the tourist attractions of the Emirate. Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Hatta, and concludes at Expo City Dubai and the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center in the Global Village.

For her part, Director of the Emirates Girl Guides Association, Hoda Al Matrooshi, confirmed that the historic participation of the Emirates Girl Guides in the 33rd Arab Scout Camp is for the first time in its history since the launch of the guiding movement in the Emirates in 1973 and its official registration in 1979. This participation comes in implementation of the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. President of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates” – Honorary President of the Emirates Girl Guides Association.