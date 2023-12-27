The prestigious English sports magazine FourFourTwo (442) compiled a ranking of the 33 most beautiful football shirts of all time. In that medium they clarify: “Choosing the best football shirts of all time was never an easy task, although it was a lot of fun. To make things a little less arduous, we decided to keep it within the parameters of field jerseys only (goalie jerseys may appear later). “We ended up with a good mix of clubs.”

The emblematic albiceleste jacket with which the Argentine national team established itself in Mexico with the help of a super-stellar Diego Maradona occupies position 7 on the list and is the first of the six Latin Americans that qualified in the ranking.

The rationale for his choice reads: “There are shirts that become iconic thanks to a player, as is the case of the Argentina shirt for the 1986 World Cup, manufactured by Le Coq Sportif. The player in question? Diego Maradona, of course, who captained his country to glory in Mexico (although Argentina wore their alternate jersey [de color azul] in the quarter-final match against England).

Photo: Instagram: @_camisetadefutbol

Meanwhile, the starting shirt used by Boca in the 1985/1986 season appears in 31st place. They are the only two that represent Argentine football.

In the explanation they describe: “The unmistakable blue and yellow shirt of Boca Juniors did not change much over the years, but it looked especially splendid in the mid-1980s. The last shirt of the Argentine giant before adopting a sponsor, the “Thick yellow stripe, Adidas trefoil logo and collar combine to stunning effect.”

The other four Latin Americans that appear are Mexico's starter in the 1998 World Cup in France (tenth), Brazil's iconic jersey with which it won the 1970 World Cup (22nd place), that of Mexico's América in the 1990-91 season (27th place) and Peru's in the 1978 World Cup in Argentina (in 29th position).

The most beautiful shirt in the history of football

Netherlands 1988 T-shirt Photo: Instagram: @_camisetadefutbol_

The one that was at the top of this ranking was the one used by the Netherlands team (Holland, at that time) in the Euro 1988, which they finally won. That orange outfit worn by Ruud Gullit and Marco Van Basten was always considered one of the prettiest. 442's analysis now awards it first place.

“That impressive geometric pattern actually served as a model for several Adidas t-shirts of the time, but it was necessary to dip it in orange to make it irresistible,” they justified at the time of the decision.

It is followed by another highly praised shirt: the one worn by the Denmark team in the 86 World Cup in Mexico, whose two star figures were Michael Laudrup and Preben Elkjær Larsen. “Simultaneously plain and printed, the popular Danish brand Hummel designed an all-rounder for his country's national team to wear in its debut at the 1986 World Cup,” they wrote.

The shirt that completed the podium is the one that Ajax used as an alternative shirt in the 89/90 season. “It takes something special for your away shirt to surpass the home one, when your colors are as emblematic as those of Ajax, but Umbro achieved it for the 1989/90 campaign,” they summarized.

There was no club or Colombia national team shirt in the ranking. Do you think any could have qualified on this list?

The ranking of the best shirts in the history of football:

1- Netherlands national team (starter) 1988

2- Denmark national team (starter) 1986

3- Ajax (substitute) 1989/90

4- Nigeria national team (starter) 2018

5- France national team (starter) 1984

6- West Germany national team (starter) 1988/90

7- Argentina national team (starter) 1986

8- Arsenal (substitute) 1991/93

9- England national team (third kit) 1990

10- Mexico national team (starter) 1998

11- Milan (starter) 1992/93

12-Manchester United (substitute) 1990/92

13- Liverpool (starter) 1989/91

14- Scotland team (starter) 1996

15- Netherlands national team (starter) 1974

16- Newcastle United (holder) 1995/97

17- Ajax (third kit) 2021/21

18- Arsenal (away) 1995/96

19- England team (starter) 1982

20- Barcelona (substitute) 1995/97

21- Borussia Dortmund (starter) 1996/97

22- Brazil national team (starter) 1970

23- Borussia Mönchengladbach (starter) 1974/75

24- Barcelona (holder) 1995/97

25- Belgium national team (starter) 1984

26- Ajax (holder) 1993/94

27- America of Mexico (holder) 1990/91

28- Fiorentina (third kit) 1998/99

29- Peru national team (starter) 1978

30- Tottenham Hotspur (starter) 1985-1987

31- Boca Juniors (starter) 1985/86

32- United States National Team (substitute) 1994

33- England team (substitute) 1966

The Nation (Argentina)

GDA

More Sports news