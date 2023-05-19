Jeddah (Union, Agencies)

Amidst delicate circumstances in which the Arab nation is trying to restore cohesion, understanding and reunification in the face of the global crises that afflict it from all sides, the 32nd Arab Summit will kick off today, Friday, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The League of Arab States is working for this session to be a fruitful summit that achieves the aspired goals of it and that it is the beginning of turning the page on intra-disputes and forming a single front in the face of common issues among countries whose concerns, pains, culture, history and aspirations are the same.

The decision to resume the participation of the Syrian government delegations in the meetings of the Arab League comes after an absence, as it was the last Arab participation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad within the League during the summit held in Sirte, Libya in 2010.

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit: The step to return Syria to the League is an Arab effort to facilitate the process of resolving the crisis in Syria.

He stressed that “Syria accepted that its return to the Arab League would be part of the context of a solution to its crisis.”

In turn, the Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Hossam Zaki, considered that Syria’s return to the Arab League marks the beginning of a new phase in dealing with Syria, and with the Syrian file in general.

Zaki said in statements to the media: “The situation in the past years was difficult and full of entanglements, complications and obstacles.”

He added, “Now, there is a new phase, and it is hoped that the return of Syria will encourage a form of support for the Arab role in dealing with the Syrian issue, to find a solution to it,” noting that in the past there was no major role for the Arab countries in dealing with this issue.

And he considered that the return of Syrian refugees is “an important issue, especially for the Arab countries of asylum, which are mainly Lebanon and Jordan.”

He said, “It is now hoped that Syria will provide the appropriate conditions for the return of Syrians in accordance with international concepts and the Refugee Convention, including a dignified, voluntary and safe return.”

In the context, the King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, affirmed that the convening of the 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah represents a good occasion for exchanging opinions and consultations and enhancing joint coordination to support the process of joint Arab action.

His Majesty said, in a press statement after his arrival yesterday in Jeddah to participate in the work of the 32nd Arab Summit: “We are pleased, as we arrive in the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to our brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for his kind invitation to us. To participate in the work of the thirty-second session of the meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States at the summit level, praising the close historical fraternal ties between our two countries that are based on ties of kinship, love, common history and mutual interests.

He added, “We are pleased to stress that the convening of this blessed Arab summit represents a good occasion for exchanging opinions and consultations and enhancing joint coordination, for everything that would support the march of joint Arab action and achieve the aspirations of our brotherly peoples in uniting efforts and strengthening Arab solidarity and solidarity to face all challenges, and protect interests and gains.” Arab countries, and the consolidation of the foundations of peace, security and stability in our Arab homeland, affirming our appreciation and gratitude for the sincere efforts made by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to unify the Arab ranks, support the march of Arab solidarity and serve the fateful Arab issues, praising the prominent pivotal role played by Saudi Arabia in supporting Efforts to protect Arab national security and achieve the aspirations and hopes of our Arab peoples for security, stability and development.

In turn, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy announced that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s speech today, Friday, before the Arab summit meeting, will confirm that the essence of getting out of the crises plaguing the region is to support the national state as one of the people’s gains.

Fahmy said in statements to the media delegation accompanying President El-Sisi: “The president will emphasize during his speech the unification of the Arab ranks and Egypt’s sincere desire to support efforts to achieve integration between the Arab countries and its efforts, capabilities and capabilities to settle the Arab house in parallel with the international track in its geopolitical part represented by international crises.”

According to Fahmy, “President Sisi will address global economic governance and the need to consider a remedy for the international financing system, as there are crises that were not caused by developing countries, but despite that they suffer from their repercussions, including the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and climate change, as there is a common responsibility but with varying burdens.” .

The spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic pointed out that “the current Arab summit comes in light of very thorny international and regional circumstances, as the Sudanese crisis casts a shadow over the region, and the situation in Palestine is witnessing a dangerous escalation and clashes, which Egypt intervened forcefully to put an end to it,” adding that this summit is witnessing a return Syria is a full member of the League of Arab States.

He pointed out that “Egypt’s position is clear in this regard, as it aspires for this return to contribute to finding a settlement to the Syrian crisis in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution No. 2254 to end the suffering of the Syrian people, and to put an end to foreign interference and militias so that the Syrian people can restore their security, stability and safety and achieve a better future.”