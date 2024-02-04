The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G5 Curved Gaming Monitor in 1440p and 165 Hz. The reported discount is 22% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €359. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor, features
The Samsung Odyssey G5 Curved Gaming Monitor 32-inch model offers a resolution of 2560 x 1440 (WQHD 2K), with HDR10 and a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz. The curvature is 1000 R. The response time is 1 ms.
Supports AMD FreeSync, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free. Counting the stand, measures 71.01 x 53.36 x 27.26 cm. Also includes an HDMI cable and a DP cable.
#Samsung #Odyssey #curved #monitor #1440p165 #lowest #price #Amazon
Leave a Reply