Six Portuguese boys and girls, between 11 and 24 years old, in the large room of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in front of an army of 87 lawyers representing 32 European countries. It is, perhaps, the most eloquent summary of what happened this Wednesday in the French city of Strasbourg, where the hearing of the climate lawsuit that these six young people have managed to open against the 27 members of the European Union, as well as against Norway, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Turkey. These countries, which have coordinated their defenses, have based their arguments on the inadmissibility of this case by highlighting that the international fight against climate change is governed by the Paris Agreement and not by the European Convention on Human Rights. Furthermore, as explained by legal sources present at the hearing, the defense of the nations has also explained that the plaintiffs have not exhausted national remedies before going to the ECtHR. Finally, they have argued that the causal relationship between climate change and the harm that children claim they suffer is not clear. The case has been heard for sentencing, a ruling that is expected to arrive from the middle of next year.

To find the origins of this case, we must go back to the terrifying fires that devastated Portugal in 2017. Three years later, the six young people—all family members—decided to go to the ECHR arguing that the climate crisis interferes with several of the precepts protected by the Convention. European Union of Human Rights. For example, in the rights to life, respect for private and family life, not to be treated in an inhuman or degrading manner and not to be discriminated against.

Young people argue that due to climate change they suffer respiratory problems or anxiety. “Climate change has had a profound impact on our lives,” Sofia dos Santos Oliveira, 18 years old and one of the plaintiffs, warned a few days ago in a meeting with EL PAÍS and other international media. “It has severely limited our ability to participate in basic activities, such as going out and enjoying the day (…). “I have what they call climate change anxiety.”

Climate lawsuits around the world have been multiplying in recent years as a tool to try to force different governments to be more ambitious and to fight against large emitters of greenhouse gases or against projects that further fuel global warming. . According to the latest review prepared by the United Nations Environment Programme, the total number of cases has gone from 884 in 2017 to 2,180 in 2022. But in none of these had so many countries been seated at once. dock of the accused. Regardless of what ends up happening with this case, climate activists already consider it a symbolic victory that it has reached the large chamber of the European Court of Human Rights.

“Today’s case is about young people, it is about the price they are paying for the failure of States to address the climate emergency. This is about the damage they will suffer during their lives unless the States assume their responsibilities,” lawyer Alison Macdonald, who represents the six young people, said in statements collected by Reuters at the beginning of the hearing.

“The defendant States understand very well the seriousness of the fight against climate change,” stated Sudhanshu Swaroop, the lawyer who has represented the interests of the United Kingdom. But, then, he pointed out that the ECtHR is not competent to address this case because the fight against climate change is governed by the Paris Agreement, in which nearly two hundred nations are represented under the auspices of the UN, and not by the European Convention on Human Rights.

Climate activists this Wednesday at the doors of the European Court of Human Rights, in Strasbourg. Pascal Bastien (AP/LAPRESSE)

Before this Wednesday’s hearing, the 32 countries decided to group their defense. The United Kingdom has been in charge of presenting the arguments regarding the lack of jurisdiction of this court to study this case. Portugal has taken it upon itself to highlight that national judicial avenues have not been exhausted before going to the ECtHR (a basic requirement to be able to reach Strasbourg); and Belgium has focused on rejecting that there is a direct causal relationship between the damages reported by the six young people and climate change, as judicial sources present at this hearing have explained to EL PAÍS. Ultimately, the countries have based their defense on the inadmissibility of this case by this court. In addition, representatives of the European Commission have also taken the floor to highlight that the EU “has the most ambitious objectives against climate change in the world,” the same sources added.

After the hearing, the plaintiff Cláudia Duarte Agostinho, 24, regretted the position taken by the countries: “What we have just heard is very sad. Governments just said that what is happening around us is not important. “They are trying to minimize the impacts that climate change has on our human rights.” Her cousin André Oliveira, 15, added: “I am shocked by the attempt by countries to ignore the evidence and trivialize the harm we already face.” “But I remain hopeful that the court will understand the urgency of this situation and rule in favor of our case,” highlighted this boy, who, like his colleagues, has had the support in this case from the NGO Global Legal Action Network (GLAN). ).

“We are hopeful, the court has sent us many positive signals to date,” commented Gearóid Ó Cuinn, director of GLAN, in reference to the fact that the ECtHR finally decided to take the case to the grand chamber, something that is not usual. ”It is a sign that it is taking it very seriously and recognizes the threat that climate change represents for the enjoyment of the plaintiffs’ human rights,” he added in a statement. In addition to this, there are two other climate lawsuits that this room is studying, although against specific countries and not collective ones like the latter: a lawsuit against the Swiss government, filed by an association of older people, and another by a former mayor of a French town. , also against his Government. It is not ruled out that there could finally be a joint sentence.

