A group of 32 people, including Brazilians and family members, arrived in Brazil this Monday after the authorities Egyptian authorities to allow them to leave the besieged Gaza Strip on Sunday and managed to board from Cairo.

The Brazilian Air Force plane that transported the group made a technical stopover in Recife (northeast), already in Brazilian territory, at 8:30 p.m. (23:30 GMT on Tuesday) and then continued the flight. to Brasilia, the Brazilian capital.

According to the state news service Agencia Brasil, the group, which includes 17 children, is scheduled to be received by the president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, at the Brasilia Military Air Base.

In addition to the minors, the group includes nine women and six men and by nationality, 22 are Brazilians, seven naturalized Palestinians and three relatives of Palestinian nationality.

In Brasilia, the group will remain for at least two days in the transit hotel for military personnel at the Air Base and the people will receive Psychological Support, medical care and vaccination.

Afterwards, several of the members of the group will go to other cities in Brazil, where they will stay with relatives, and others will be transferred to a shelter specialized in hosting refugees in the interior of the country. state of São Paulo.

The Brazilian Government had more than three weeks trying to evacuate to its citizens of the Palestinian territory, and both the president and the chancellor, Mauro Vieira, had spoken by telephone several times with the leaders of Egypt and Israel.

Since the beginning of the conflict caused by the attack by the armed wing of the Hamas group on Israeli territory on October 7, Brazil had already repatriated 1,462 Brazilians, eleven Palestinians, three Bolivians and one Jordanian, in addition to 53 pets, on nine flights.

Lula has condemned Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel, but has also lamented the thousands of civilian deaths caused by Israeli bombings

