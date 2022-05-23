The activities of the 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, kicked off today and will continue until May 29 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, with the participation of 1,130 publishers from more than 80 countries. The exhibition will witness more than 450 cultural, knowledge, and creative events, as well as interactive activities targeting various segments of society. The Federal Republic of Germany will be the guest of honor for the event this year, to present to the audience of Arab and Emirati culture an integrated program within a special pavilion, in which a group of the most prominent German writers, intellectuals and thinkers will participate. Within its pavilion, Germany celebrates the creations of a group of thinkers and creators, with the participation of about 80 publishers, intellectuals and creators, who present more than 14 diverse cultural and professional sessions, accompanied by presentations of a selection of German films inspired by books. The local and Arab audience will also learn about the creativity of the poet, playwright and novelist Johann Goethe, Together with a visual, cognitive and creative account of a long history of German intellectual, linguistic and literary creativity.