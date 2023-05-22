Her partner had raised the alarm, last May 19 Anica Panfile had not returned home after work: found lifeless at 31

Found dead yesterday morning Anica Pamphile. The 31-year-old of Romanian origins had disappeared last Friday at the end of her work shift.

The investigators immediately started the investigation, the cause of death is still shrouded in mystery. Anica Panfile was found dead, partially submerged by the Piave riverin Spresiano (Treviso).

It was the companion who raised the alarm when he realized that the woman she hadn’t come home at the end of his working shift, on May 19th.

The man had let it be known that his partner was wearing one gray tracksuit and pink sports shoes. The Carabinieri had immediately started the search and asked anyone who had news of send reports to the operations center or call 112.

The discovery of Anica Panfile

The report to the police came from a fisherman, who saw the woman’s body now lifeless. The agents, the firefighters and the 118 rescuers immediately arrived on the spot. Unfortunately, no one was able to do anything to save the woman, she was now too late.

The investigators immediately opened an investigation file at the moment no hypothesis is excluded.

The body without summons of Anica is at the disposal of the judicial authority. It will be up to the public prosecutor to decide whether or not to order theautopsy. The exam could be fundamental to establish the actual causes of death and help investigators shed light on what really happened to the woman after her shift.

The hypothesis, at the moment more plausible, would seem to be that of the extreme gesture. Upon initial inspection of the body, they would not have been identified signs of violence.

The news quickly spread among the community, many people are showing closeness to the family.

We will have to wait for the investigations and thorough cadaveric inspection to understand what it is really happened at 31 years old.