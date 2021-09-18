Well, 27 months and four postponements later, the XXX Edition of the Quebrantahuesos -and its little sister, Treparriscos- was held in the Aragonese town of Sabiñánigo, at the foot of the Pyrenees of Huesca. And he did it with absolutely doggy weather where rain and cold were the main protagonists of the event.

The format, of course, has been much less massive than usual due to the health situation. Neither the day that was presented at the start helped precisely but, even so, some 1,900 cyclists have gathered to make the now famous route of what is probably a great reference of the Gran Fondo calendar in our country.

The march, by the way, has been broadcast in Streaming through the YouTube platform from the upload to Somport. Something that was already done at least in the 2019 edition and that also had very good results.

By the way, although this does not matter much, once again the fastest have been ex-professional cyclists. Darío Gadeo completed the course in 5h45’19 ”, a time for which without a doubt it is necessary to be in shape with the one that has fallen on them. And second has been another former pro like Haimar Zubeldia, who from time to time has climbed the Col de la Marie Blanque in the Tour de France. Not in vain is he the Spanish cyclist who has participated in the Grande Boucle the most times with a total of 16, of which he finished 15 and several of them in honor. And it is that for many years that this test has been won mainly by former professionals.

In short, and to put ourselves in perspective with the situation of a few months ago, perhaps the most positive thing about this edition is that it has been possible to celebrate. The day was not good, but the desire to return to the roads of the Pyrenees has been stronger than the rain and the cold, although the water and soft drinks had to be exchanged for hot drinks at the refreshment stations. The organization has also arranged a bus for those who left, reinforced the ambulance and medical service, and set up refuge points.

The truth is that 30 years go a long way, and few would think that the QH, when it took its first steps – I read about it in the magazine Ciclismo a Fondo when I was just 15 years old – was going to become the massive event that is today. The organization is already working on a 2022 edition that will most likely return to the month of June … and it is expected that it will be a normal test.