The 30-year-old mother who had been sharing her battle on social media for 8 years did not make it: Haley Odlozil died on July 14

This mother’s story Haley Odlozil, moved the whole world. Everyone had known her battle through social networks, she discovered she had ovarian cancer in 2015. But then another terminal cancer diagnosis came in 2022. Her husband had started documenting her courageous struggle through social media.

Last July 14th came the post that everyone hoped they would never have to read, Haley Odlozil He did not make it. It was her husband Taylor who gave the very sad news:

It is with incredible sadness that I tell you all that my sweet Haley has passed away. It was a real honor for me to take care of her. One thing I can tell you, she has suffered a lot battling this disease which has slowly, been tearing apart her body for the past eight years.

Haley Odlozil’s last words

The man in 2022 had decided to document his wife’s battle, sending courage and strength through her to many people in his same situation. The videos soon went viral and the followers increased day by day. In 2023, this mom was even approached by Today for an interview about living with a terminal diagnosis. Haley Odlozil had confessed how hard it was knowing she had to walk away and carry on look your child in the eyeher family and all the wonderful friends who have never left her.

You don’t want to leave, it’s hard. But we are trying to create memories and good times. Sadly our vacation has almost come to an end, my whole family knows what’s ahead. I know in my heart that it’s not goodbye, it’s goodbye. I really hate cancer.

The news of the passing of this mother courage has made the world Tour in a few hours, there are many people who are showing closeness and affection to the family and to that little child who unfortunately no longer has his mother.