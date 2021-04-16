Prince Philip of Edinburgh passed away last year at the age of 99, and a week later, this Saturday, the funeral will take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, west London. Although a large event would be desired, due to the pandemic, an event will be held with reduced capacity and few attendees.
Buckingham Palace has already announced the 30 people who will attend the funeral on Saturday, all of them close relatives and friends., respecting the traditions of a royal funeral. “They are a reflection of the Duke’s military affiliations and the personal elements of the life of His Royal Highness,” the Palace spokesman said on Thursday.
They will not miss, for example, Princes William and Harry, who will walk behind the coffin alongside their father Carlos and other members of the royal family as part of a private procession before the funeral. Prince Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, will carry a modified Land Rover with the coffin.
The 30 people who will go to the funeral
1. The Queen
2. The Prince of Wales
3. The Duchess of Cornwall
4. The Duke of Cambridge
6. The Duke of Sussex
7. The Duke of York
8. Princess Beatrice
9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
10. Princess Eugenie
11. Jack Brooksbank
12. The Earl of Wessex
13. The Countess of Wessex
14. Lady Louise Windsor
15. Viscount Severn
16. The Princess Royal
17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence
18. Peter Phillips
19. Zara Phillips
20. Mike Tindall
21. Earl of Snowdon
22. Lady Sarah Chatto
23. Daniel Chatto
24. Duke of Gloucester
25. Duke of Kent
26. Princess Alexandra
27. Bernhard, Crown Prince of Baden
28. Prince Donato, Landgrave of Hesse
29. Prince Philip of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
30. Countess Mountbatten of Burma
A special celebration with some differences
Of all these, only a few will participate in the procession already mentioned and prior to the funeral, as collected CNN. While the queen will not participate, after the car will immediately go the princes Edward and Andrew. William and Harry will come later, although their cousin Peter Philips will separate them from walking together. And behind them will be the last members of the family, Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence and the Earl of Snowdon.
It will be a act similar to the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997, for that of walking behind the coffin, but it will be very different due to the health situation. Everyone will have to wear a mask and maintain security measures. It will be a ceremonial funeral, not a state event, inside Windsor Castle and without public participation.
It will break with tradition when it comes to clothing, as members of the royal family will not wear military uniforms and will instead wear coats or dresses with medals. There is a member of the list, such as Prince Andrew who retired from his royal duties because of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein or Prince Harry who recently lost his honorary military titles when he resigned, who it was frowned upon that they were wearing a uniform and this avoids any controversy.
Although no more personalities can go, More than 700 personnel from the Armed Forces of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force will provide support ceremonial, and thousands of messages of support and affection have been received from all over the world.
