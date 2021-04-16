Prince Philip of Edinburgh passed away last year at the age of 99, and a week later, this Saturday, the funeral will take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, west London. Although a large event would be desired, due to the pandemic, an event will be held with reduced capacity and few attendees.

Buckingham Palace has already announced the 30 people who will attend the funeral on Saturday, all of them close relatives and friends., respecting the traditions of a royal funeral. “They are a reflection of the Duke’s military affiliations and the personal elements of the life of His Royal Highness,” the Palace spokesman said on Thursday.

They will not miss, for example, Princes William and Harry, who will walk behind the coffin alongside their father Carlos and other members of the royal family as part of a private procession before the funeral. Prince Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, will carry a modified Land Rover with the coffin.

The 30 people who will go to the funeral 1. The Queen 2. The Prince of Wales 3. The Duchess of Cornwall 4. The Duke of Cambridge 6. The Duke of Sussex 7. The Duke of York 8. Princess Beatrice 9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi 10. Princess Eugenie 11. Jack Brooksbank 12. The Earl of Wessex 13. The Countess of Wessex 14. Lady Louise Windsor 15. Viscount Severn 16. The Princess Royal 17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence 18. Peter Phillips 19. Zara Phillips 20. Mike Tindall 21. Earl of Snowdon 22. Lady Sarah Chatto 23. Daniel Chatto 24. Duke of Gloucester 25. Duke of Kent 26. Princess Alexandra 27. Bernhard, Crown Prince of Baden 28. Prince Donato, Landgrave of Hesse 29. Prince Philip of Hohenlohe-Langenburg 30. Countess Mountbatten of Burma

A special celebration with some differences

Of all these, only a few will participate in the procession already mentioned and prior to the funeral, as collected CNN. While the queen will not participate, after the car will immediately go the princes Edward and Andrew. William and Harry will come later, although their cousin Peter Philips will separate them from walking together. And behind them will be the last members of the family, Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence and the Earl of Snowdon.

It will be a act similar to the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997, for that of walking behind the coffin, but it will be very different due to the health situation. Everyone will have to wear a mask and maintain security measures. It will be a ceremonial funeral, not a state event, inside Windsor Castle and without public participation.

It will break with tradition when it comes to clothing, as members of the royal family will not wear military uniforms and will instead wear coats or dresses with medals. There is a member of the list, such as Prince Andrew who retired from his royal duties because of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein or Prince Harry who recently lost his honorary military titles when he resigned, who it was frowned upon that they were wearing a uniform and this avoids any controversy.

Although no more personalities can go, More than 700 personnel from the Armed Forces of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force will provide support ceremonial, and thousands of messages of support and affection have been received from all over the world.