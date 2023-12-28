Nintendo has revealed what the 30 most downloaded games via Nintendo Switch eShop during 2023 in Japan. It is therefore not a world ranking, but it allows us to have an idea of ​​the tastes of the Japanese.

Suika Game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pikmin 4 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Splatoon 3 Overcooked 2 Super Mario RPG Fire Emblem Engage Monster Hunter Rise The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Pokémon Violet Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Animal Crossing: New Horizons Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Minecraft Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Human: Fall Flat Persona 4 Golden Among Us Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru Pikmin 2 Pokémon Scarlet Nintendo Switch Sports Pikmin 1 Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban

As we already knew, Suika Game – also known as Watermelon Game – went viral and became a huge success. It's a sort of mix between Tetris and Puzzle Bobble in which we have to make a series of fruits fall from above which, touching a similar one, merge to create a larger fruit until it reaches the limit and disappears.