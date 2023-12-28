Nintendo has revealed what the 30 most downloaded games via Nintendo Switch eShop during 2023 in Japan. It is therefore not a world ranking, but it allows us to have an idea of the tastes of the Japanese.
- Suika Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Pikmin 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Splatoon 3
- Overcooked 2
- Super Mario RPG
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Monster Hunter Rise
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Pokémon Violet
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Minecraft
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Human: Fall Flat
- Persona 4 Golden
- Among Us
- Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru
- Pikmin 2
- Pokémon Scarlet
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Pikmin 1
- Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban
As we already knew, Suika Game – also known as Watermelon Game – went viral and became a huge success. It's a sort of mix between Tetris and Puzzle Bobble in which we have to make a series of fruits fall from above which, touching a similar one, merge to create a larger fruit until it reaches the limit and disappears.
Nintendo exclusives dominate
However, the bulk of the ranking is dominated without too much surprise by exclusive Nintendo Switch games (Suika Game is also mobile). At the top of the list among the exclusives we find Tears of the Kingdom, followed perhaps a little surprisingly by Pikmin 4 which beats Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Based on physical sales we know that the Mario game quickly beat Pikmin 4 (1,327,663 against 1,040,438, based on the latest rankings), but it seems that the latter has prevailed digitally.
The rest of the ranking includes many names known worldwide, demonstrating that the Japanese do not have particularly different tastes compared to those of the rest of the world.
#downloaded #games #Nintendo #Switch #eShop #Japan #played
Leave a Reply