The speed limit reduced to 30 km/h seems to cause more pollutionthis is what emerged from a study carried out by the Polytechnic University of Milan.

Zone 30, fewer accidents but more pollution

It should be noted that road safety seems to have improved slightly sinceintroduction of zone 30 (speed limit 30 km/h). In fact, the risk of accidents or death has decreased in the areas where it has been applied, such as Bologna. This is proof that the choices made have been advantageous in terms of safety and have brought benefits to the community, but at the same time the results are not as positive as regards pollution.

Maximum speed limit 30 km/h

The Polytechnic University of Milan has developed a research, subsequently presented at the Triennale, in honor of the forum of “The Urban Mobility Council”, the think tank on mobility encouraged by the Unipol group. In practice, taking as place of study the city of Milanthey compared the changes: in travel times, in polluting emissions and greenhouse gases, in different conditions, where there is a reduction in speed limits in the affected areas.

Studies have shown that drive at 30 km/h, increases emissions of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, especially in rush hour traffic. Researchers at the Polytechnic University argue that internal combustion engines are designed to be most fuel efficient at 70-80 km/h. So if these vehicles do not travel at this speed, the consequences will be negative for the environment. So, according to the studies carried out, we also see that if these speed limits were used throughout the territory of Milan, CO2 emissions would increase by 1.5% and PM emissions by 2.7%.

According to the Polytechnic University of Milan, what could be done is not to increase speed limits, but to strengthen public transport, which will prevent the use of cars in cities, and at the same time also the increase in pollution.

What emerged from the research

Here is what emerged from the research carried out in the city of Milan:

“Cities that have implemented the reduction of urban speed limits to 30 km/h have done so with the aim of making cities more livable, safe and less noisy. However, to date scientific studies to support these claims are scarce and have not had large amounts of data available“.

In short, as mentioned above, the 30 zone in urban areas inevitably saves many lives as accidents are reduced to a minimum, but in any case it increases pollution. solution is that of fund public transportation extensively.

Bologna, the first city to introduce the 30 zone

To introduce the speed limit of 30 km/hfor the first time in Italy it was the city of Bologna. The decisions taken by the Bologna body are based on very specific Istat data, namely that in 2022 road accidents in Italy caused 223,475 injuries and 3,159 deaths. In previous years, however, serious injuries had increased to reach the threshold of 15,000 (73% of these accidents occurred on urban roads).

London, the first European city to introduce speed limits

There first European city It was the one who introduced this restriction Londona country that is truly far-sighted given that it put the limit in place in the 80s and 90s.

London

A study published in the British Medical Journal by experts from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine measured the results of introducing a 20 mph speed limit in the capital. What emerged next 20 years since introductionis that minor and serious injuries and deaths decreased by 41.9%.

Read all the news where we talked about the 30 km/h speed limit