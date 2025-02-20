The 30 centimeters rule to improve the wifi signal at home

In an increasingly dependent world, guaranteeing a stable Wi -Fi signal in the home has become a priority for millions of people. From teleworking to digital leisure, a bad connection can translate into constant interruptions and a frustrating experience.

Given this panorama, telecommunications experts have highlighted a simple but effective measure to improve wireless coverage: the 30 centimeters rule.

This principle establishes that the router must be placed at a minimum distance of 30 centimeters from other electronic objects and surfaces that can interfere with its signal. Although the location of the device is often neglected, its correct disposition can make the difference between a fluid connection and a full of obstacles.

The recommendation, which has been disseminated by operators and network equipment manufacturersseeks to optimize the efficiency of domestic routers without the need for additional investments in repeaters or reinforcement devices.

The Wi -Fi signal, when transmitted by radio waves, can be affected by different physical factors that interfere with their scope and stability. Among the most common elements that hinder the propagation are thick walls, mirrors, appliances and other electronic devices.

Therefore, telecommunications specialists suggest keeping the router away from obstacles and in a strategic location that facilitates the distribution of the signal in all directions.

Location and height: Keys to a better connection

Place the router at a central home point and an adequate height is essential to guarantee uniform coverage. Experts recommend placing it in an elevated area, such as a shelf or high furniture, to prevent the signal from being inefficient. In addition, it is advisable to place it on the ground, since this position limits its scope capacity and can cause quality losses in the connection.

Another important aspect is to avoid the proximity of the router to metal objects or reflective surfaces, such as mirrors and windows, which can alter the spread of waves. Likewise, appliances that emit electromagnetic signals, such as microwaves and televisions, must be maintained at a prudent distance to reduce possible interference.

Avoid closed shelves and corners

A frequent error in many homes is to place the router inside a furniture or in a corner of the house. Although it may seem an aesthetic solution, enclose the device on a shelf or locate it in a little accessible area limits the signal propagation capacity. To maximize its performance, it is advisable to place it in an open and clear space.

Telecommunications companies have indicated that Wi -Fi distribution can significantly improve with small changes in the router arrangement. In several -story homes, for example, it is suggested to locate it in the intermediate plant to achieve a balance in the coverage of all areas. In case of needing greater scope, devices such as repeaters can be used, although optimizing the location of the main equipment is usually sufficient in many cases.

Impact of device saturation

Another factor that influences the quality of the connection is the number of devices connected to the network. In homes with multiple computers, phones and intelligent televisions, Wi -Fi’s capacity can be reduced if the bandwidth is not managed correctly. Some telecommunications companies also offer tools to optimize traffic distribution and improve signal stability at home.