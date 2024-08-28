According to the criteria of
Since the government’s intervention, More than 250 new recycling sites will arrive in 30 counties in the state of Californiathe California Department of Resources, Recycling and Recovery explained in a press release on Tuesday. CalRecycle awarded the equivalent of nearly $70 million in beverage container redemption innovation grants to fund 37 projects in the state to introduce new recycling avenues.
After receiving US$2,000,000, the supermarket chains Save Mart and Smart & Final New reverse vending machines to be installed in 19 counties starting January 1. Along those lines, there will be new “modernized recycling sites” in several “underserved counties,” while Distributor cooperatives will receive income for each recycled container.
In the sunshine state, the Citizens will receive US$0.5 for bottles of less than 750 milliliters and US$0.10 for bottles of more than 750 milliliterswhile the Bags, boxes and cartons containing wine and liquor earn US$0.25 each. Thus, consumers can insert their recyclable material into the machine and receive a monetary refund via a store coupon or PayPal funds.
The list of counties in California that will have new recycling methods
According to a press release issued by the California Department of Resources, Recycling and Recovery, The following counties will have new recycling routes:
- Alameda County: Mobile Recycling, Bag Drop-Off Sites, and Reverse Vending Machines
- Butte County: Reverse Vending Machines
- Contra Costa County: Reverse Vending Machines
- Fresno County: Bag Drop-Off Sites and Reverse Vending Machines
- Imperial County: Bag Drop-Off Sites and Reverse Vending Machines
- Lassen County: Bag Drop-Off Sites
- Los Angeles County: Mobile Recycling, Bag Drop-Off Sites, and Reverse Vending Machines
- Marin County: Reverse Vending Machines
- Mendocino County: Mobile Recycling
- Merced County: Reverse Vending Machines
- Monterey County: Reverse Vending Machines
- Nevada County: Reverse Vending Machines
- Orange County: Reverse Vending Machines
- Placer County: Bag Drop-Off Sites and Reverse Vending Machines
- Riverside County: Bag Drop-Off Sites and Reverse Vending Machines
- San Bernardino County: Reverse Vending Machines and Mobile Recycling
- San Diego County: Reverse Vending Machines and Mobile Recycling
- San Joaquin County: Reverse Vending Machines
- San Mateo County: Mobile Recycling, Bag Drop-Off Sites, and Reverse Vending Machines
- Santa Clara County: Reverse Vending Machines
- Santa Cruz County: Reverse Vending Machines
- Sacramento County: Mobile Recycling, Bag Drop-Off Sites, and Reverse Vending Machines
- Santa Barbara County: Mobile Recycling, Bag Drop-Off Sites, and Reverse Vending Machines
- San Francisco County: Reverse Vending Machines
- San Luis Obispo County: Mobile Recycling, Bag Drop-Off Sites, and Reverse Vending Machines
- Solano County: Reverse Vending Machines
- Sonoma County: Bag Drop-Off Sites and Reverse Vending Machines
- Stanislaus County: Reverse Vending Machines
- Ventura County: Mobile Recycling, Bag Drop-Off Sites, and Reverse Vending Machines
- Yolo County: Mobile Reverse Vending and Recycling Machines
