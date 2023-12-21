We meet in the most important travel season in the United States, This is a chaotic time in which it is necessary to follow all precautions if you plan to travel through the territory. Therefore, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) provided a series of Tips for people to have the best experience at airports during the next few days.

It should be noted that weather conditions in the United States are significantly affecting passenger transportation. Hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled, so it is important for people to stay aware of airline announcements and weather conditions in their places of origin and destination to be able to anticipate inconveniences.

That said, the TSA shared that the year-end holiday period began on Monday, December 18 and will end on Monday, January 8, and that the busiest days will be Thursday, December 21 and Friday, January 5, for What from now on they have wanted to express their gratitude to security officers for their service protecting travelers and invited citizens to follow a series of recommendations to make the experience as pleasant and efficient as possible.

The three main recommendations for traveling during this season are:

1. Pack smart

It is very common for people to bring gifts for their loved ones.but the recommendation is not to wrap them yet, as it is likely that TSA agents will have to unwrap them in case an item raises an alert during security control, so you are also invited to visit the list of prohibited items.

Be careful with the weather as airports will be very busy, ideally arriving at least two and a half hours before a flight to be able to check luggage and go through security.

3. To make the process much more agile, you should carry identification on hand.

Finally, the TSA encourages travelers to report any type of suspicious activity.

You have to have everything ready to go through the review faster.

Technology that will improve the flight experience in this 2023 travel season

In addition to the general recommendations above, TSA is reminding travelers that it has a number of technologies dedicated to making passenger transportation more efficient, including:

New detection technology at checkpoints. Although it varies from airport to airport, many already have credential authentication systems that compare the traveler's photo on the credential with the person in real time to quickly pass through security.

TSA PreCheck, it is a trusted traveler program available with more than 90 airlines and 200 airports. Those who are enrolled in this program go through the control process much faster. The five-year membership is priced at US$78 and to enroll you must submit an online application. According to the authorities, members of this program wait less than five minutes at the checkpoint and children under twelve years of age can be part of this benefit through their family.

Travelers can also text or direct message @AskTSA for real-time assistance via social media or phone. The automated virtual assistant is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while the staff only works from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, including holidays and weekends.