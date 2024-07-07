For years, the federal minimum wage in the United States has been set at $7.25 per hour for those employees covered under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). However, theStates are free to define their own rates and three of them announced an increase which came into force on July 1.

It is worth remembering that In 2024, around twenty states approved an increase for workers. Based on this information, six states have a minimum wage equal to or greater than US$15, including California and New York.

As of July 1, there were also changes in Nevada, Oregon and Washington. In fact, the country’s capital offers the highest minimum wage.

The new minimum wage in Nevada

In Nevada there were two levels of minimum wage. However, as of July 1, this was eliminated, so now Employers can no longer give a lower wage if they offer qualified health benefits To their workers.

According to the new rules, now FLSA-covered employees will earn at least $12.

It should be noted that in this state there is no different salary for the tipped employees.

Oregon’s New Minimum Wage

The state of Oregon is special because it has a three-tier system, that means that The applicable minimum wage depends on the location of the worker.

Thus, starting July 1st, Oregon wage rates were as follows:

Portland Metro Area: $15.95

Standard counties: US$14.70.

Non-urban counties: US$13.70.

In Oregon there is no separate wage for tipped workers.

The new minimum wage in Washington

In Washington, the minimum wage rose from $16 to $17.50. While tipped employees will have a minimum wage of US$10

However, it should be remembered that in 2022 a measure was approved through which The wages of tipped employees will be gradually increased until it equals the standard wage in 2027.

The California city with the highest minimum wage

It should be noted that Local rates can also be found While the minimum wage in the state of California is set at $16, one county decided to offer more.

Emeryville County, known for its commitment to labor policies, implemented a minimum wage of US$19.36 per hour starting July 1 with the intention of adjusting income to the high cost of living in the Golden State.