The UANL Tigers are preparing their winter bomb for this Clausura 2023, with the contest already started they need to press the accelerator to finish configuring their squad, however, they not only need to close that signing for the attack (or some other), but also define who will be the player not trained in Mexico who will have to leave forcibly to give way to the foreign signing that arrives.
With the arrival of Fernando Gorriaran the royal team gave way to Jordy Caicedowho left an NFM place free for the Uruguayan to take.
In this way, the leadership commanded by Mauricio Culebro He has already given himself the task of looking for the ideal partner of André Pierre-Gignac in the auriazul forward, this as a special request from the coach Diego Cocca.
It is a fact that as the first objective, the feline board is targeting the Colombian attacker santos erased of eintracht frankfurtbut they are still in negotiations to get their services, however, if they cannot specify their arrival, they will have to go for another foreigner.
In this way, those sacrificed to leave their quota as Untrained in Mexico to the next element, would be Rafael Carioca, Nicolas Lopez either Florian Thauvin. According to sources of willie gonzalez of Multimedia Sportsthese players are not entirely within the plans of coccaso one of them would be the one that makes room for the next companion of Gignac.
If the arrival of a forward does not materialize, there would be no more departures, although the idea is to reinforce the royal attack. It should be noted that the number of foreigners in each campus is ten, and in university students these are currently the ones that complete said rule: Nahuel Guzmán, Igor Lichnosvky, Samir Caetano, Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro, Fernando Gorriarán, Florian Thauvin, André Pierre-Gignac, Nicolás López and Luis Quiñones.
